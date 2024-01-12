Illinois Linebackers Coach Andy Buh Dismissed in Staffing Shake-Up

Illinois football program has seen a significant shake-up in its coaching cadre. Andy Buh, the former Rutgers defensive coordinator, has been dismissed from his role as Illinois linebackers coach, marking the end of his three-season tenure with the Illini. This major staffing change was announced by Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, following a comprehensive review of the 2023 season.

Respect and Appreciation in Parting

Bielema, in his announcement, expressed deep respect and gratitude for Buh and defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus. The two coaches, who have now been relieved of their duties, had previous connections with Bielema at Wisconsin. The dismissal, however, does not tarnish the value of their contributions during their time with the team.

A Storied Career

Buh’s career in college football is decorated with various stints at renowned colleges across the United States. His coaching journey includes experience at Arizona, Maryland, Kentucky, California, Wisconsin, Nevada, Stanford, Fresno State, and San Diego State. Despite his dismissal at Illinois, his rich history and reputation in the game will likely see him continue to contribute in other capacities.

Staffing Revisions at Illinois

Following the departure of Buh and Fenelus, Wyoming linebackers coach Aaron Bohl has been promoted to defensive coordinator. Jason Petrino, on the other hand, is set to join the staff, taking on coaching duties for safeties, among other responsibilities. These changes come ahead of Illinois’ scheduled visit to Piscataway in November 2023, where Rutgers is set to host the Illini – their first game in Piscataway since the 2020 season.