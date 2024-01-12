en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Illinois Linebackers Coach Andy Buh Dismissed in Staffing Shake-Up

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
Illinois Linebackers Coach Andy Buh Dismissed in Staffing Shake-Up

Illinois football program has seen a significant shake-up in its coaching cadre. Andy Buh, the former Rutgers defensive coordinator, has been dismissed from his role as Illinois linebackers coach, marking the end of his three-season tenure with the Illini. This major staffing change was announced by Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, following a comprehensive review of the 2023 season.

Respect and Appreciation in Parting

Bielema, in his announcement, expressed deep respect and gratitude for Buh and defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus. The two coaches, who have now been relieved of their duties, had previous connections with Bielema at Wisconsin. The dismissal, however, does not tarnish the value of their contributions during their time with the team.

A Storied Career

Buh’s career in college football is decorated with various stints at renowned colleges across the United States. His coaching journey includes experience at Arizona, Maryland, Kentucky, California, Wisconsin, Nevada, Stanford, Fresno State, and San Diego State. Despite his dismissal at Illinois, his rich history and reputation in the game will likely see him continue to contribute in other capacities.

Staffing Revisions at Illinois

Following the departure of Buh and Fenelus, Wyoming linebackers coach Aaron Bohl has been promoted to defensive coordinator. Jason Petrino, on the other hand, is set to join the staff, taking on coaching duties for safeties, among other responsibilities. These changes come ahead of Illinois’ scheduled visit to Piscataway in November 2023, where Rutgers is set to host the Illini – their first game in Piscataway since the 2020 season.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
Emerging from the vibrant baseball landscape of the Dominican Republic, Leo De Vries stands tall as a beacon of exceptional talent and promise. With an advanced aptitude for hitting and a robust defensive game, this young shortstop has caught the eyes of baseball scouts and fans alike. Powerful Swing, Rhythmic Approach De Vries’ swing is
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
13 mins ago
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
Florida State Football Hit with Penalties for NIL-Related Violations: A Deep Dive
15 mins ago
Florida State Football Hit with Penalties for NIL-Related Violations: A Deep Dive
Australian Open Tennis Tournament: A Grand Slam Spectacle Awaits
5 mins ago
Australian Open Tennis Tournament: A Grand Slam Spectacle Awaits
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
10 mins ago
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
13 mins ago
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
Latest Headlines
World News
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
2 mins
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
2 mins
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
2 mins
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
5 mins
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
Australian Open Tennis Tournament: A Grand Slam Spectacle Awaits
5 mins
Australian Open Tennis Tournament: A Grand Slam Spectacle Awaits
House Republicans Challenge Bipartisan Spending Deal: Impact on 2024 Elections and Economy
6 mins
House Republicans Challenge Bipartisan Spending Deal: Impact on 2024 Elections and Economy
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
6 mins
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
6 mins
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
10 mins
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app