Illinois Football 2024: A Look at Quarterback Prospects and Luke Altmyer's Potential

The approaching spring practice presents a critical window to assess the 2024 Illinois football team's prospects, position by position. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the fourth Illini team under Bret Bielema, primarily focusing on the team's quarterback situation.
A Look at 2023: The Emergence of John Paddock
During the 2023 season, an unforeseen injury to Mississippi transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer led to John Paddock stepping up to the mantle. Paddock's performance was nothing short of impressive, including the second-best passing game in school history. Despite being sidelined, Altmyer was a picture of sportsmanship, supporting Paddock all through the season.
Luke Altmyer: A Statistic Review
Altmyer's statistics for the nine games he played were significant. He boasted of a 65 percent completion rate, 1,883 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Additionally, he also contributed via rushing. The numbers could potentially place him as a top quarterback in the Big Ten, provided he stays injury-free and receives adequate team support.
2024 Forecast: Altmyer's Potential and the Backups
However, Altmyer might rank behind some high-profile transfer quarterbacks from other schools. His handling of the previous season's benching has won him respect from teammates and coaches alike. He has the potential to enter the NFL draft if he maintains stellar performance. The spring practice will be a crucial determinant for the backup quarterback positions, with the backups facing a rigorous test to prove their mettle.