Illegal Betting Websites Resurge Amidst Mahadev Scam Investigations

The resurgence of banned betting websites in India presents a new challenge to the government's efforts to regulate this illegal industry. Websites such as Fairplay.in, Parimatch, and Lotus365, previously implicated in the notorious Mahadev betting scam, have found a way to resurface with slightly altered URLs like Fairplay24.in, pari-match-bet.in, and lotus365.co. They have been quick to announce their new domains on social media platforms, thus continuing to challenge the government's crackdown.

The Mahadev Scam and Celebrity Involvement

The Mahadev scam, which saw allegations of promoters paying a colossal sum of Rs 508 crore to former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, is currently under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate. This investigation has resulted in multiple arrests and the filing of charge sheets against two main promoters. But a concerning element in this entire ordeal is the involvement of Bollywood celebrities in endorsing these illegal platforms.

Popular figures like Shakti Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Urvashi Rautela, and others have been associated with various betting platforms. Even comedic superstar Kapil Sharma has been linked to endorsing cricket betting. This has sparked a serious debate about the ethical responsibilities of such public figures.

The Legal Ambiguity of Online Betting

The legality of online betting, especially those operations based outside of India, remains a point of contention. This ambiguity further complicates the government's endeavors to regulate the industry. The absence of clear directives and the presence of loopholes have allowed the betting industry to thrive despite its ban.