Ike Werner's Close Call and the Rising Demand for Neck Guards in Hockey

A close call on the ice: Ike Werner's story and the rising demand for neck guards

Advertisment

During a recreational league game at the Toronto Maple Leafs' practice facility, 37-year-old Ike Werner experienced a harrowing incident that could have easily ended in tragedy. A skate blade sliced through his neck, leaving a gash that required immediate medical attention. Fortunately, Leafs' athletic therapists Paul Ayotte and Neill Davidson were on hand to provide the necessary care. This near-miss has reignited conversations around the importance of neck guards in hockey.

A string of fatalities and the search for adequate protection

Werner's story is a stark reminder of the potential dangers that come with playing hockey. In recent years, the sport has seen a number of fatalities related to skate blade neck injuries, including the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson while playing professionally in England. As a result, the demand for cut-resistant neck guards has skyrocketed.

Advertisment

Werner himself had attempted to purchase a neck guard earlier in the season, but found them to be elusive. At the time of the injury, he was wearing wrist guards, cut-resistant socks, and a full face shield – a testament to his commitment to safety. However, the lack of availability of neck guards left a crucial gap in his protective gear.

Warroad's response: innovation and increased sales

In the wake of these incidents, Washington Capitals star T.J. Oshie's hockey apparel business, Warroad, has seen a surge in sales, with neck-guard-related products making up a significant portion of their business. The USA Hockey mandate requiring youth players to wear neck laceration protection has further boosted sales for the company.

Advertisment

Oshie's brand is among several that have been working diligently to develop innovative neck protection solutions. These efforts are aimed at preventing similar accidents and fatalities in the future, as well as addressing the growing demand for such equipment.

A renewed focus on safety in hockey

The increased demand for neck guards and other cut-resistant equipment underscores the importance of safety in hockey. As more stories like Werner's come to light, it is clear that proper protective gear can mean the difference between a close call and a tragedy. The hockey community is now more focused than ever on ensuring that players at all levels have access to the best safety equipment available.

Advertisment

As the conversation around neck guards and other protective gear continues, it is evident that the culture of hockey is evolving to prioritize safety. Players, coaches, and equipment manufacturers alike are working together to create a safer environment on the ice, and stories like Werner's will only serve to strengthen their resolve.

In the end, the goal is simple: to prevent future accidents and ensure that hockey remains a sport that can be enjoyed by all, without the shadow of unnecessary risk looming overhead. With continued innovation and a commitment to safety, that goal is well within reach.

Note: This article was written on 2024-02-14.