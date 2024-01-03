Ikaika Malloe Promoted to Defensive Coordinator for UCLA Bruins

Ikaika Malloe has ascended to the role of defensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins football team, marking the fourth year in a row that UCLA has appointed a new coach for this position. Malloe, who previously served as the interim defensive coordinator, proved his mettle in the Bruins’ 35-22 victory over Boise State in the LA Bowl on December 16, 2023.

Malloe’s Track Record

Head coach Chip Kelly lauded Malloe’s consistent success in nurturing NFL-ready talent and his positive influence on players beyond the field. Joining the UCLA staff in December 2021 as outside linebackers coach, Malloe assumed additional responsibilities as the defensive line coach following Chad Kauha’aha’a’s exit.

Player Development Under Malloe

Under Malloe’s guidance, players like Laiatu Latu, projected as a top 10 NFL draft pick, have thrived. Latu registered 13 sacks for UCLA, securing third place on the program’s all-time list for a single season. Additionally, the Murphy twins, another set of promising athletes recruited by Malloe, declared for the NFL draft in December.

The Challenge Ahead

Despite these significant strides, Malloe is now faced with the daunting task of rebuilding the defensive front for the upcoming season. Malloe’s elevation to defensive coordinator implies that UCLA will need to recruit new coaches for the defensive line and outside linebackers positions. Moreover, new quarterbacks and tight end coaches are expected to join the Bruins during this offseason.