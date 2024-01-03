en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Ijara MP Abdi Ali Champions Sports Development at Sheikhow Super Cup Finals

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Ijara MP Abdi Ali Champions Sports Development at Sheikhow Super Cup Finals

On January 2, 2024, the inaugural Sheikhow Super Cup tournament reached its climax at the Baraza Park football pitch in Masalani with Ijara MP, Abdi Ali, in attendance. As the patron of the event, the MP emphasized the significance of nurturing sporting talents within his constituency and underlined the necessity for growth in local sports.

Recognizing Young Talent

During the event, Abdi Ali congratulated the winners and commended the young men for their remarkable display of football skills. The tournament had been running for a month, involving various teams from across the Ijara Constituency. It aimed to celebrate the passion and competitive spirit of the athletes, and provided a platform to showcase the budding talents.

Victorious Teams Take Home Prizes

The finals saw winners from both senior and junior categories receiving a cash prize of Sh100,000. Young Boyz FC clinched the senior title with a 1-0 victory, while Sarman FC triumphed in the junior division after an intense penalty shootout. The prizes were not only rewards for their triumph, but also an incentive to spur the young men to pursue excellence in the sport.

Nurturing Sports in the Community

Abdi Ali reiterated his pride in the commitment of his office to foster sports within the Ijara Constituency and highlighted the talent he witnessed during the tournament. He highlighted that the tournament not only aimed to appreciate the passion and competitive spirit of the involved teams but also served as a platform for leaders to interact with young people and offer mentorship. The MP’s commitment to sports development in the region mirrors the broader need for nurturing and supporting young athletes, thereby paving the way for the growth of local sports.

0
Kenya Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kenyan Student Triumphs Over Financial Adversity to Secure Secondary Education

By Israel Ojoko

The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions

By Israel Ojoko

Nine Kenyans Named Among the Most Influential Africans of 2023

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

21-Day Custody Granted to Police for Suspects in Athlete's Murder Case

By Israel Ojoko

Passengers Rescued in Mbita Ferry Ramp Failure ...
@Accidents · 55 mins
Passengers Rescued in Mbita Ferry Ramp Failure ...
heart comment 0
Kenyan Police Thwart Murder Plot Against Swiss National in Nairobi

By Israel Ojoko

Kenyan Police Thwart Murder Plot Against Swiss National in Nairobi
Mombasa’s Heritage at Stake: The Impact of High-Rise Invasion

By Israel Ojoko

Mombasa's Heritage at Stake: The Impact of High-Rise Invasion
Kenya Revenue Authority Announces Temporary Shutdown of iTax Portal for Maintenance

By Israel Ojoko

Kenya Revenue Authority Announces Temporary Shutdown of iTax Portal for Maintenance
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament

By Salman Khan

Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
Latest Headlines
World News
Amelio Health Revolutionizes Chronic Pain Management with Innovative Treatment Program
24 seconds
Amelio Health Revolutionizes Chronic Pain Management with Innovative Treatment Program
Illuminating the Path to Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: A Dive into Stem Cell Research
40 seconds
Illuminating the Path to Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: A Dive into Stem Cell Research
Michigan Redistricting Commission Appoints New Members Amid Legal Battles
42 seconds
Michigan Redistricting Commission Appoints New Members Amid Legal Battles
Anticipated Comeback: Fenerbahce's Becao Poised for Return Post-Injury
1 min
Anticipated Comeback: Fenerbahce's Becao Poised for Return Post-Injury
The Thrill of the Race Meets Everyday Driving: New Street-Legal Race Car Announced
1 min
The Thrill of the Race Meets Everyday Driving: New Street-Legal Race Car Announced
Thyroid Awareness Month: Hancock Health Emphasizes Understanding Thyroid Risks
1 min
Thyroid Awareness Month: Hancock Health Emphasizes Understanding Thyroid Risks
Shang Juncheng's Setback at Hong Kong Tennis Open: A Prelude to Another Comeback?
1 min
Shang Juncheng's Setback at Hong Kong Tennis Open: A Prelude to Another Comeback?
Jaishankar's 'Why Bharat Matters': A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India's Civilizational Heritage
2 mins
Jaishankar's 'Why Bharat Matters': A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India's Civilizational Heritage
Day One of SCG Test: A Tale of Unexpected Heroes and Plot Twists
2 mins
Day One of SCG Test: A Tale of Unexpected Heroes and Plot Twists
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
25 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app