IISM Gulmarg Triumphs with the Completion of Third Snow Skiing Course

In a significant stride towards promoting winter sports and adventure activities, the Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) at Gulmarg has accomplished its third snow skiing course. The comprehensive 14-day program was attended by 69 enthusiastic participants hailing from diverse backgrounds.

The Course: A Blend of Theory and Practical Training

The course was meticulously designed to provide a balanced mix of theoretical knowledge and intensive hands-on training. It covered a wide range of fundamental skiing skills such as body positioning, balance, turning, and stopping. The curriculum also incorporated critical safety measures, avalanche awareness, and rescue techniques, reinforcing the importance of safety in adventure pursuits.

Graduation: Celebrating Mastery and Dedication

The graduation ceremony was presided over by the Principal of IISM, Colonel IS Thapa, SM, VSM, MID. In his address, he lauded the winners of various skiing events and encouraged all the graduates in their future endeavours. The participants demonstrated remarkable progress and dedication, mastering basic skiing skills and gaining confidence to manoeuvre the slopes.

IISM: A Beacon for Winter Sports

The course is a testament to IISM's unwavering commitment to fostering winter sports and adventure activities. The institute's initiatives also serve to generate local employment opportunities, contributing to the region's socio-economic development. In concluding the successful program, the institute extended its gratitude to all participants, instructors, trainers, and support staff for their fervour and efforts.