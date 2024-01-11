IIHF Suspends Israel from World Championship Events

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has imposed a ban on Israel, suspending the nation from participating in its world championship events. The move is primarily attributed to security concerns, although the IIHF has refrained from specifying any particular objections from other participating countries against competing with Israel.

A Risk Assessment Decision

The IIHF's decision was made following a comprehensive risk assessment and discussions with participating countries and hosts. While the federation did not explicitly reference the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza as a factor, it's worth noting that this decision comes in the wake of a massacre on October 7, where approximately 3,000 Hamas terrorists crossed the border and slaughtered around 1,200 civilians.

The Impact on Israeli Teams

The suspension imposes a significant setback for Israeli ice hockey. The Israeli men's and women's national ice hockey teams were slated to compete in lower-division world championship tournaments in Serbia and Estonia, respectively. With the current suspension, their participation is no longer on the cards. Despite these events typically drawing sparse crowds and limited media exposure, the ban's impact on the teams and the sport in the country could be considerable.

Israel's Response and Precedence

The Ice Hockey Federation of Israel has yet to issue a response to the ban. This development is not without precedent; the IIHF had taken similar actions against Russia and Belarus in the previous year. It remains to be seen how Israel will navigate this suspension and what measures, if any, it can take to overturn the decision.