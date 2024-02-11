Ignition Lab: Empowering Kansas City's Urban Core Students with Travis Kelce's Support

In the heart of Kansas City, Operation Breakthrough's Ignition Lab is a beacon of hope and opportunity for high school students from urban core areas. This workforce development program offers real-world experience in various fields, including culinary arts, automotive, engineering, digital media, and coding. Among its most dedicated supporters is Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, whose nonprofit, 87 & Running, has significantly impacted the lab's growth and success.

A Game-Changing Partnership

The story of Kelce's involvement with Operation Breakthrough began in 2021 when he first visited the lab. Moved by the students' passion and determination, Kelce made a commitment to support the program through his foundation, 87 & Running. Thanks to his financial contributions, the lab has been able to expand its offerings and reach even more students.

Semahj Ware, an 18-year-old senior at DeLaSalle High School, has had the opportunity to interact with Kelce multiple times. Currently enrolled in a culinary arts cohort, Semahj has shared meals and laughs with the football star, who has become a friend and mentor. "Travis is a genuine person who cares about our community and its future," Semahj said. "His support means the world to us."

Fueling Dreams and Aspirations

The Ignition Lab's impact extends beyond the acquisition of technical skills. For many students, the program fosters a sense of entrepreneurship and ambition. Jenniyah Smith, a 14-year-old freshman, is in her first year with the Ignition Lab and is focusing on the computer technician program. "I want to start my own tech business someday," Jenniyah shared. "The Ignition Lab is giving me the tools and confidence to make that dream a reality."

The automotive cohort is a prime example of the lab's entrepreneurial spirit. Students are currently refurbishing a 1973 Ford Bronco, which will be raffled off to raise funds for the program. The culinary arts students, meanwhile, operate a food truck, serving up delicious dishes while learning essential business and marketing skills.

The Power of Community

While Kelce's support has been invaluable, the Ignition Lab relies on the entire community to thrive. Monetary donations, supplies, and volunteers are always needed to ensure the program's continued success. Employers are encouraged to offer internships and visit the lab to see the talented students in action.

As the lab continues to grow and inspire the next generation of innovators, it serves as a testament to the power of community collaboration. With champions like Travis Kelce leading the charge, Operation Breakthrough's Ignition Lab is poised to make an even more significant impact in the years to come.

Back in the bustling lab, students like Semahj and Jenniyah are hard at work, mastering new skills and dreaming big. Their determination is a reminder of the importance of investing in our youth and providing them with the resources they need to succeed. And with the support of Travis Kelce, 87 & Running, and the Kansas City community, the future is looking brighter than ever for these aspiring innovators.

As the sun sets on another day at the Ignition Lab, the students gather to reflect on their progress and share their dreams. The energy in the room is palpable, a testament to the power of opportunity and the resilience of the human spirit. And as they look to the future, they know that, with the support of Travis Kelce and the Kansas City community, there's no limit to what they can achieve.