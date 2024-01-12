Idaho Vandals Women’s Basketball Team: Gearing Up for Showdown with Eastern Washington Eagles

On the precipice of a much-anticipated doubleheader, the University of Idaho Vandals women’s basketball team is preparing for their impending showdown with the Eastern Washington Eagles. The Vandals, who are enjoying a five-game winning streak with a 9-5 overall record, and a 2-0 standing in the Big Sky Conference, are ready to prove their mettle once again. Their recent victories against Denver and Chicago State have only fueled their momentum.

Eastern Washington Eagles: A Formidable Adversary

The Eastern Washington Eagles are not to be underestimated. With a 12-3 overall record and six consecutive wins, the Eagles have demonstrated their prowess on the court. Aaliyah Alexander, Jamie Loera, and Jacinta Buckley, their top scorers, have been instrumental in the team’s success. Idaho’s head coach, Carrie Eighmey, has lauded the Eagles for their excellent teamwork and passing skills, noting that finding weaknesses in their gameplay is a demanding task.

Idaho Vandals: Rising to the Challenge

Despite the Eagles’ impressive stats, the Vandals have their own standout players. Kennedy Johnson, Amalie Langer, and Hope Butera have been key contributors to the Vandals’ success. The Vandals have also improved their 3-point shooting, hitting 69 out of 210 attempts this season. As the Vandals continue to improve, their game against the Eagles promises to be a thrilling encounter.

From Division II to Division I: A Coach’s Journey

Coach Eighmey’s transition from Division II to Division I has been a learning experience. She acknowledges the differences at the higher level, particularly in player height and elite-level scoring. Despite these challenges, she expresses her pride in her team’s performance and recognizes that while they have shown significant progress, there is still room for improvement in their offense. As they gear up for their face-off with the Eagles, the Vandals are determined to keep their winning streak alive.