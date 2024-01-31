Idaho Vandals Face Grueling Road Trip in Bid to Break Losing Streak

The University of Idaho's men's basketball team, the Vandals, are steeling themselves for a formidable three-game road trip under the leadership of Head Coach Alex Pribble. The journey will pit them against the University of Montana Grizzlies on February 1, Montana State on February 3, and Sacramento State on February 5.

Struggling Vandals Seek Revival

With a record of 7-13 (1-6) that places them last in the Big Sky Conference, the Vandals are desperate to break their seven-game losing streak. Despite their recent struggles, they remain resolute, aiming to turn fortune's wheel during this trip. The Grizzlies, standing third in the conference, are the clear favorites to win against the Vandals. Montana State, though sharing the same conference record as the Grizzlies, is burdened with a weaker overall performance, including a loss to an NAIA school.

Hope Rises from History

Idaho previously snapped a losing streak against Montana State last season, a memory that fuels their hope for a similar outcome this year. The trip also carries personal significance for junior forward Juice Mims, a native of Montana. Mims is expected to have a considerable cheering section at the games in his home state.

The Final Showdown: A Rematch

The closing game against Sacramento State in California presents an intriguing rematch. The Vandals' sole conference win this season came against Sacramento, setting the stage for a compelling end to the road trip. Coach Pribble emphasizes the need for the team to match physicality and maintain a possession-by-possession approach to overcome the demanding schedule of three games in five days.