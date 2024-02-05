Idaho Statesman Champions Local Wrestlers with 'Wrestler of the Week' Contest

The Idaho Statesman has launched an engaging initiative, 'Wrestler of the Week' contest, inviting the community to celebrate and support their local athletes. The contest, which features both boys and girls, is a lighthearted, non-scientific event with polls closing at noon on Wednesday.

A Showcase of Talent

Wrestlers from various schools locked horns in different weight classes at several invitational tournaments, earning titles through a compelling mix of pins, decisions, and major decisions. One of the standout performers was Trevor Paynter from Homedale. He clinched the 106-pound title at the Weiser Invite, demonstrating his prowess with two pins and two major decisions.

Unbroken Winning Streaks

Marcus Aleman of Fruitland was another star, securing the 120-pound bracket title, which culminated in his impressive 21 straight match wins with pins. Other athletes like Gabriel Cox and Shilo Jones also made their mark, claiming titles in their respective weight classes with noteworthy performances.

Girls Making Their Mark

The girls were not left behind in showcasing their wrestling skills. Athletes like Nia Avelino and Clare Waite emerged victorious at the Jaybird Memorial Girls Tournament. However, the highlight was Madison Gerlock, who bagged the Girls B title at the Pine Eagle Invitational with three pins.

This innovative initiative by the Idaho Statesman not only spotlights the athletic achievements of young wrestlers but also fosters a sense of community by enabling local residents to support their sports talents.