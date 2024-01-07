Idaho State Triumphs Over Omaha in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown

In a riveting showdown on the basketball court, Idaho State managed to clinch a hair’s breadth victory over Omaha, with the scoreboard reading a razor-thin 63-62. The game, closely contested till the very end, saw both teams displaying an impressive array of skills and strategies, making it a thrilling spectacle for the 2,103 spectators present in the 8,000-capacity venue.

Omaha’s Performance

In the game, Omaha displayed formidable prowess with a field goal percentage of 47.8% and a free throw percentage of 86.7%. The team made 5 successful 3-point shots out of 10 attempts, an impressive feat indeed. Further, the team’s defense was equally commendable, blocking 3 shots, making 6 steals, though they did turn over the ball 10 times. Marquel Sutton was the leading scorer for Omaha with 17 points, while JJ White added 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals to the team’s tally.

Idaho State’s Winning Strategies

Despite a slightly lower field goal percentage at 45.3%, Idaho State pulled off a narrow win with a free throw percentage of 66.7%. Their prowess from beyond the arc was evident as they successfully made 9 out of 24 3-point attempts. The team’s defensive strategies resulted in 2 blocked shots, 6 steals, and limited turnovers to 9. Brayden Parker led Idaho State with 14 points, while Maleek Arington scored the game-winning layup with just three seconds remaining on the clock, thereby ending a six-game slide for the Bengals.

