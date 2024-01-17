Idaho High School Activities Association Welcomes New Executive Director

Chad Williams, a seasoned veteran in Idaho high school sports, has been appointed as the new executive director of the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA). As the ninth lead executive in the organization's near-century history, he is set to succeed Ty Jones, who is stepping down due to health concerns after ten years in the role.

A Wealth of Experience

Williams, at 51 years old, brings an expansive and diverse background to the IHSAA. His rich history includes stints as an athlete, coach, athletic director, principal, superintendent, and as a member of the IHSAA Board of Directors. Such a comprehensive involvement in Idaho high school sports equips him with a unique perspective that will undoubtedly steer his leadership approach.

Setting the Course

As the IHSAA’s newly minted executive director, Williams plans to prioritize open communication and relationship building. This focus comes at a time when the organization faces challenges such as implementing a new classification system and handling legislative pressure. He has already been instrumental in spearheading significant reforms, one of which includes allowing schools to petition for a change in classification by sport.

Legacy of Stability

Ty Jones, the outgoing executive director, leaves behind a legacy of stability and innovation. During his decade-long tenure, he worked to keep the IHSAA financially stable without resorting to increasing fees. He also initiated forward-thinking projects like seeding state tournaments with computer rankings and introducing new sports.

In a new development under Williams' watch, the IHSAA will officially sponsor state baseball tournaments commencing in 2025. This move has been met with widespread approval from coaches, athletic directors, and principals from schools with baseball teams, indicating a positive start to his tenure.