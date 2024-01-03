en English
Golf

ICEA LION King of the Course Golf Series Kicks Off 2024 Season at Machakos Golf Club

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:52 am EST
ICEA LION King of the Course Golf Series Kicks Off 2024 Season at Machakos Golf Club

The much-anticipated eighth edition of the ICEA LION King of the Course Golf Series is set to tee off at Machakos Golf Club this Saturday, marking the commencement of the 2024 golfing season. Known for its fiercely competitive spirit, the series is not only a distinguished golfing event but also a platform for ICEA LION to connect with clients and stakeholders throughout Kenya.

A New Format for a New Season

This year introduces a refreshing change in the series’ format. Instead of the preceding weekly events held in January, the 2024 series will feature monthly events. This alteration promises to keep the golfing excitement sustained throughout the year while offering golfers more flexibility.

First Leg: Machakos Golf Club

The first leg of the 2024 series has drawn an impressive field of over 140 players from Machakos and the broader Nairobi metropolitan area. Captain Stephen Musyoka of Machakos Golf Club has affirmed that the course is in prime condition, thanks to recent upgrades. This assertion augurs well for competitive play and an exciting start to the series.

Looking Back and Looking Forward

The seventh edition of the series concluded in October 2023 with a thrilling finale at Nyali Golf and Country Club. Veronica Muthiani of Machakos emerged victorious and has been invited to participate in the 2024 Lekoa Classic in South Africa. As for the 2024 series, it will move on to Thika Greens Golf Resort and various other locations before culminating in the grand finale at Nyali in October.

Golf Kenya Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

