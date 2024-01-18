en English
Ice Skating Duo Alexandra Schauman and Lukasz Rozycki Exit Dancing on Ice

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
Ice Skating Duo Alexandra Schauman and Lukasz Rozycki Exit Dancing on Ice

On a frosty winter’s day in Porvoo, Finland, on June 17, 1980, an ice queen was born. Alexandra Schauman, better known as Alex, laced up her skates and plunged into a world of ice and elegance, capturing hearts and awards in equal measure. This professional figure skater’s journey from the 1996 Finnish Championships’ junior ladies’ singles event to the television spotlight of Dancing on Ice is a tale of passion, perseverance, and pirouettes.

A Leap of Faith on Ice

Launching her career in the precarious world of figure skating, Alex proved her mettle early on. Her debut in the junior ladies’ singles event at the 1996 Finnish Championships marked the start of a journey that would take her far beyond the icy boundaries of Finland. Her skills and determination propelled her towards a new stage, one that twinkled under the television lights and was lined with sequins, not ice crystals. In 2008, Alex took a leap of faith, trading competitive figure skating for the glitz and glamour of television ice-skating competitions.

From Competitor to Television Star

Her first taste of televised competition was on the Swedish version of Dancing on Ice, where she twirled her way to the runner-up position alongside her partner, footballer Jesper Blomqvist. This achievement brought her fame, and more importantly, an invitation to join the UK series of Dancing on Ice. In this new arena, Alex and her husband Lukasz Rozycki, a fellow professional ice skater she met in the early 2000s and married on July 26, 2008, became household names. They skated circles around competitors and challenges, establishing themselves as force to be reckoned with on the ice.

A New Chapter Away from the Ice

Fast forward to 2023, after 15 years of marriage and 13 years of captivating audiences on Dancing on Ice, the couple made the painstaking decision to step off the show. Their departure was driven by disagreements with the direction of the show, particularly its emphasis on contrived romantic narratives and the perceived lack of opportunities for professional growth. Despite the slight chill in the air, Alex and Lukasz left on amicable terms with the show’s executives and left the door ajar for a possible return in the future.

The couple’s departure from Dancing on Ice, a show broadcast on ITV with catch-up episodes available on ITVX, is a significant shift in the show’s dynamic. Nevertheless, their legacy on the ice continues to inspire and entertain viewers, reminding us that the essence of ice skating is not just in the competition, but in the passion, elegance, and stories that unfold on the ice.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

