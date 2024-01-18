ICC U19 Cricket World Cup: Robbie Foulkes Replaces Injured Rahman Hekmat in New Zealand Squad

The Event Technical Committee (ETC) of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 has given the green signal to Robbie Foulkes joining the New Zealand team. The batting all-rounder steps in to fill the void left by Rahman Hekmat, who has been ruled out following a lumbar bone stress injury sustained in training.

Foulkes Steps in for Injured Hekmat

Foulkes, known for his prowess with the bat and handy bowling skills, is seen as a fitting replacement for Hekmat. The latter’s unfortunate injury during training led to an immediate need for a suitable substitute. With the ETC’s go-ahead, Foulkes is now officially part of the New Zealand squad, ready to showcase his cricketing skills on the global platform.

Replacement Process Ensures Fair Play

The ETC ensures that all replacements in the tournament follow a set process. The replacement of a player requires the ETC’s approval, maintaining the integrity of the tournament. The ETC’s decision-making body comprises Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket and Chair of the ETC), Wanele Mngomezulu (Host Tournament Director), Sarah Edgar (IBC Representative), and Samuel Badree (Independent Representative).

Adhering to ICC Regulations

The inclusion of Foulkes in the New Zealand team aligns with the regulations set forth by the ICC for the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. These rules ensure that all participating teams follow a standard protocol, ensuring a level playing field. The change in the composition of the New Zealand team is not only a testament to the team’s adaptability but also a reflection of the tournament’s strict adherence to its rules and regulations.