ICC Reprimands Jasprit Bumrah for Code Breach, England Clinches Historic Win

In a recent turn of events, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching Level 1 of its Code of Conduct during the first Test match against England held in Hyderabad.



The incident revolved around Bumrah creating an unnecessary obstruction for England's batter, Ollie Pope, during the 81st over of England's second innings. Bumrah's actions led to a confrontation and resulted in him being penalized with one Demerit Point.

Bumrah's Breach of Code

The ICC's Code of Conduct strictly forbids any inappropriate or negligent physical contact with players on the field. Despite an apology from Bumrah post the incident, the ICC found it pertinent to enforce disciplinary action, upholding the integrity of the sport.

The Match Outcome

The match culminated with England scoring a total of 420 runs, setting a formidable target of 231 runs for the Indian team. England's Tom Hartley emerged as the star of the match, claiming seven wickets in India's second innings, thus securing a 28-run victory for England. This victory not only marked a significant achievement for England but also handed India their first home Test defeat after leading by over 100 runs in the first innings.

England's Historic Turnaround

England's victory is attributed to its aggressive and strategic gameplay, marked by standout performances from Ollie Pope and debutant Tom Hartley. Pope's heroic innings of 196 runs and Hartley's remarkable seven-wicket haul played pivotal roles in England's historic win on Indian soil. The match, thus, stands as a testament to England's skill, determination, and the team's ability to turn the game around in their favor.