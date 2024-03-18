ICC Releases Extra T20 World Cup Tickets: Purchase Details Inside

Responding to an overwhelming global demand, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the availability of additional tickets and hospitality packages for the eagerly awaited Men's T20 World Cup. Set to commence in less than 80 days, the tournament will be hosted across the United States and West Indies, offering fans a new opportunity to secure their spot at one of the sport's most anticipated events.

Advertisment

What to Expect from the T20 World Cup?

Fawwaz Baksh, the Tournament Director, highlighted the excitement surrounding the upcoming matches, describing them as 'very, very exciting.' With more than 3 million people initially registering for tickets, the additional release aims to satisfy the global fanbase's appetite for cricket. Notably, tickets will be accessible for 51 of the 55 matches, excluding high-demand games like USA vs Canada and India vs Pakistan.

Cricket: Learn About the Game

Advertisment

The ICC has also introduced a hospitality program, opening alongside ticket sales, that features premium suites and bespoke food and beverage packages. This move caters to cricket enthusiasts seeking an elevated viewing experience. Furthermore, the ICC has facilitated ticket-inclusive travel packages, ensuring fans traveling from afar can seamlessly plan their trip to the tournament venues.

$40,000 Cricket Tickets: T20 World Cup, Pakistan-India Demand, Drives Skyrocketing Prices

General tickets for the 2024 T20 World Cup, initially available on a first-come-first-serve basis from February 22, saw immediate sellouts for popular matches. The ICC disclosed that tickets start at $6 for West Indies venues and $35 for USA locations, reflecting the diverse pricing strategy to accommodate various fan budgets. The tournament will feature 55 matches across nine cities, marking the debut of the U.S., Canada, and Uganda in a Men's T20 World Cup.

This strategic ticket release not only addresses the high demand for access to the games but also underscores the ICC's commitment to making cricket accessible to a broader audience. As the tournament approaches, fans across the globe are gearing up to witness cricket history in the making, with the added excitement of welcoming new teams to the international stage.