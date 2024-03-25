ICC Delegation Inspects Pakistan Venues for Champions Trophy 2025 Preparations

On Monday, an International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation arrived in Pakistan to assess the preparations for the Champions Trophy, slated for February 2025. The team, including Sarah Edgar and Aoun Zaidi from the ICC Event Operations, kicked off their review at Karachi's National Stadium. This visit marks a significant step towards hosting the prestigious tournament in Pakistan after signing the hosting rights agreement with the ICC last December.

Stadium Inspections and Security Briefings

The ICC delegation's itinerary includes comprehensive inspections of the National Stadium in Karachi, followed by visits to Lahore and Rawalpindi's stadiums. Key discussions with stadium management and briefings on security arrangements are central aspects of the visit. The delegation's agenda also includes meetings with law enforcement representatives to ensure robust security for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events, is expected to join the delegation during their visit to Rawalpindi, highlighting the ICC's commitment to the tournament's success in Pakistan.

Government Support and Security Assurance

In a move to bolster the confidence of international teams visiting Pakistan, the former Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar assured the ICC of full cooperation from security agencies. Furthermore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been proactive in its engagements with the government to secure foolproof security measures for the event. The increase in the Sports Endowment Fund by the CM of Punjab from Rs 2 to 4 billion last year underscores the government's commitment to sports development and international cricketing events in Pakistan.

Tournament Structure and Significance

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will adhere to the traditional format, featuring two groups of four teams, leading to semi-finals and a final. The tournament's return to Pakistan is a testament to the country's enduring passion for cricket and its capabilities as a host for international sporting events. After the ICC's announcement in November 2021 about the international cricket competitions cycle for 2024–2031, which includes the Champions Trophy editions of 2025 and 2029, this visit by the ICC delegation is a crucial step towards ensuring the event's success.

This landmark event is not just a triumph for Pakistan cricket but also a beacon of international collaboration and trust in the country's ability to host global sports events. As the preparations for the Champions Trophy 2025 continue, the world watches with anticipation, looking forward to a tournament that promises to celebrate the spirit of cricket and showcase Pakistan's hospitality and love for the game.