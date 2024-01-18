en English
Business

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: A Financial Windfall for Indian Businesses

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:03 am EST


The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 may not have seen the Indian cricket team clinching the trophy, but it certainly sparked a gold rush for various businesses across multiple sectors. These businesses reaped substantial profits from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which disclosed payments exceeding Rs 25 lakh on its website to companies involved in advertising, airlines, hotels, and more, during the World Cup period from August to November.

Biggest Beneficiaries: TCM and GroupM

The lion’s share of the BCCI’s disbursements went to TCM Twenty First Century Media, a sports marketing company that pocketed Rs 38.6 crore. The major chunk of this payment was for handling public relations, marketing and orchestrating the mid-innings ceremony at the grand finale hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Trailing behind TCM was the media investment firm GroupM, which netted a cool Rs 23.47 crore from the BCCI.

Major Boost for Airlines and Hotels

Airlines like Vistara, DNA Entertainment, and Akasa saw their coffers swelling, thanks to the World Cup. An impressive total of Rs 16 crore was spent on air travel expenses alone. The hospitality sector also enjoyed a windfall with hotel accommodations racking up a total of Rs 10.4 crore. Numerous hotels across the country landed lucrative deals during this cricketing bonanza.

Security, Venue Hosting and BCCI’s Earnings

Eagle Hunter, a security solutions company, and several cricket associations received noteworthy payments for their services in securing and hosting the World Cup venues, respectively. Amidst this flurry of payments, the BCCI’s earnings rose phenomenally to Rs 6,558.80 crore in FY23, bouncing back after a slump induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economic Impact and Future Projections

The World Cup is estimated to have had a significant positive impact on the Indian economy. Projections from the Bank of Baroda and Kotak Securities suggest that the event added billions to the economy, with sectors like travel, hospitality, media and entertainment, and food reaping the benefits. Notwithstanding the Indian team’s performance, the World Cup 2023 has undeniably been a financial triumph, setting the stage for a promising future for businesses associated with the sport.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

