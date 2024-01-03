ICC Announces Nominees for T20I and Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the contenders for the prestigious Men’s and Women’s T20I and Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 awards. The nominees, including the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Mark Chapman, Alpesh Ramjani, Sikandar Raza, Chamari Athapaththu, Sophie Ecclestone, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Gerald Coetzee, Marufa Akter, and Phoebe Litchfield, were selected for their outstanding performance in cricket over the past year.

Emerging Cricket Stars of 2023

The Emerging Cricketer of the Year award recognizes the potential future stars of cricket, spotlighting individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary skill, dedication, and potential early in their careers. Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee, and Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka have been nominated for the men’s category. The women’s category features nominees from Bangladesh, England, Scotland, and Australia, including Marufa Akter, Lauren Bell, Darcey Carter, and Phoebe Litchfield.

Awards Recognizing Exceptional Performances

These awards are a testament to the cricketers’ remarkable performances throughout the year. For instance, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s outstanding performances in Tests, T20Is, and ODIs in 2023, including his century in the Caribbean, a T20I innings of 84* off 51 balls, and a 49-ball century against Sri Lanka, have earned him a spot among the nominees.

T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023

The T20I Cricketer of the Year award, on the other hand, honors players who have excelled in the T20 International format. India’s Suryakumar Yadav, who dominated 2023 in the shortest format with 733 runs from 17 innings at an average of 48.86 and strike rate of 155.95, has been nominated for the ICC Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year 2023.

The winners of these awards will be decided by the ICC Voting Academy and the fans, and will be announced later this month. These awards not only acknowledge the significant contributions of these talented cricketers to the sport but also highlight their potential to uplift the game in the coming years.