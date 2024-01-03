en English
Cricket

ICC Announces Nominations for Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
ICC Announces Nominations for Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced its nominations for the Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023, setting the stage for an enthralling contest. The nominations span across continents and generations, reflecting the global and inclusive nature of the sport.

Sophie Ecclestone Shines Amidst Tough Competition

Among the most notable nominees is England’s Sophie Ecclestone, who has been shortlisted for the Women’s T20 Player of the Year. Ecclestone, the world’s leading left-arm bowler in white-ball cricket, has soared to the top of the rankings in both formats. She claimed an impressive 23 wickets in 11 games at an average of 10.60, despite a four-month hiatus due to a dislocated shoulder. At the T20 World Cup in February, she emerged as the leading wicket-taker, claiming 11 wickets. However, her efforts were not enough to carry England past the semi-finals. Her competition includes Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, West Indian Hayley Mathews, and Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu.

Lauren Bell and the Race for Emerging Player of the Year

Ecclestone’s teammate, Lauren Bell, has also earned a nomination for the women’s emerging player of the year. The tall seamer has proven her versatility across formats, capturing 22 wickets and becoming an invaluable asset to her team. Bell faces stiff competition from Scotland’s Darcey Carter, Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield, and Bangladesh’s Marufa Akter.

Men’s T20 and Emerging Player Categories

In the men’s category, the T20 shortlist features India’s Suryakumar Yadav, the previous year’s winner. Yadav’s competition includes New Zealand’s Mark Chapman, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, and Uganda’s Alpesh Ramjani, who played a pivotal role in his team’s first-ever World Cup qualification. The emerging player category features South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee, India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka, and New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra. Further nominations for Test and ODI player awards are expected to be announced later in the week.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

