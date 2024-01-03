ICC Announces Nominations for Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced its nominations for the Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023, setting the stage for an enthralling contest. The nominations span across continents and generations, reflecting the global and inclusive nature of the sport.

Sophie Ecclestone Shines Amidst Tough Competition

Among the most notable nominees is England’s Sophie Ecclestone, who has been shortlisted for the Women’s T20 Player of the Year. Ecclestone, the world’s leading left-arm bowler in white-ball cricket, has soared to the top of the rankings in both formats. She claimed an impressive 23 wickets in 11 games at an average of 10.60, despite a four-month hiatus due to a dislocated shoulder. At the T20 World Cup in February, she emerged as the leading wicket-taker, claiming 11 wickets. However, her efforts were not enough to carry England past the semi-finals. Her competition includes Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, West Indian Hayley Mathews, and Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu.

Lauren Bell and the Race for Emerging Player of the Year

Ecclestone’s teammate, Lauren Bell, has also earned a nomination for the women’s emerging player of the year. The tall seamer has proven her versatility across formats, capturing 22 wickets and becoming an invaluable asset to her team. Bell faces stiff competition from Scotland’s Darcey Carter, Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield, and Bangladesh’s Marufa Akter.

Men’s T20 and Emerging Player Categories

In the men’s category, the T20 shortlist features India’s Suryakumar Yadav, the previous year’s winner. Yadav’s competition includes New Zealand’s Mark Chapman, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, and Uganda’s Alpesh Ramjani, who played a pivotal role in his team’s first-ever World Cup qualification. The emerging player category features South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee, India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka, and New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra. Further nominations for Test and ODI player awards are expected to be announced later in the week.