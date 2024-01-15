en English
Argentina

Icardi’s Past Revealed: Wife Wanda Nara Shares Personal Insights

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
In a startling revelation on the TV programme ‘Rumis’, Wanda Nara, wife and agent of Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi, disclosed the prolific striker’s past and shared intimate details about their personal life. Nara claimed that Icardi had been with approximately 200 women prior to their marriage in May 2014, which happened following her divorce from Argentine footballer Maxi Lopez.

Icardi’s Past and the Four Phones

Nara went on to disclose that Icardi had four phones at the onset of their relationship. According to her, these were used by Icardi to maintain contacts with different women across various continents. In a move that was unbeknownst to Icardi, Nara disposed of these phones by throwing them into water, effectively erasing this controversial part of his past.

A Glimpse Into Their Family Life

Together, Nara and Icardi are parents to two daughters, Francesca and Isabella. Despite the potential controversy surrounding their relationship’s inception, the couple has seemingly found stability and happiness in their family life. The revelations made by Nara offer a unique glimpse into the personal life of a professional footballer, often guarded from public view.

Icardi’s Stellar Season with Galatasaray

On the professional front, Icardi has been enjoying a successful season with Galatasaray, having scored 17 goals in 27 matches. His exceptional performance has been instrumental in driving the club to second place in the Turkish top flight and propelling them into the Europa League play-off round, after a third-place finish in their Champions League group.

As the dust settles on these revelations, it remains to be seen how they will impact Icardi’s professional and personal life. Meanwhile, football fans worldwide continue to be captivated by his performances on the pitch, where he continues to demonstrate his skill and tenacity.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

