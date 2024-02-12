IBF Champion Jaron Ennis Sues Promoter NOW Boxing for Breach of Contract

IBF Welterweight Champion Jaron Ennis takes a stand against his promoter, NOW Boxing, filing a lawsuit for breach of contract due to gross inactivity. The boxer claims that the promoter has failed to secure fights for him as required by their agreement, resulting in financial and career harm.

A Fight for Justice: Ennis vs NOW Boxing

Frustrated by the lack of opportunities and the financial strain it has caused, Jaron Ennis, the current IBF welterweight champion, has taken a bold step. He filed a lawsuit against his promoter, NOW Boxing, on the grounds of breach of contract due to gross inactivity. The complaint, submitted on February 12, 2024, seeks declaratory relief to void Ennis's current agreement with NOW Boxing and a judgment in excess of $1,000,000.

Broken Promises: The Unfulfilled Contractual Obligations

Ennis signed with NOW Boxing in 2019, expecting a promising career with regular fights. However, the reality has been far from what was promised. The agreement called for four fights per year in the first two years and three fights per year in the last two years. Shockingly, Ennis has fought only ten times in over five years since signing with NOW Boxing.

"I've been patient, but my career is at stake here. I can't afford to sit around waiting for fights that never materialize," stated Ennis.

The Aftermath of Cameron Dunkin's Passing: A Shift in Priorities?

The lawsuit also raises questions about the management changes in NOW Boxing following Cameron Dunkin's passing earlier this year. Kellie Dunkin, who took over after her husband's demise, has allegedly not offered any fight opportunities to Ennis since his last bout in July 2023.

"It's disheartening to see how things have turned out. I trusted NOW Boxing to help me build my career, but it seems like their priorities have shifted," expressed Ennis.

This lawsuit not only highlights Ennis's struggle but also underscores the importance of promoters fulfilling their obligations to their fighters. It serves as a reminder that behind the glamour and glory of professional boxing, there are real people whose lives and careers hang in the balance.

As Ennis continues his fight outside the ring, the boxing world watches with bated breath, hoping for a fair outcome that will set a precedent for future contractual disputes.