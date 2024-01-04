en English
Sports

Ian Maatsen’s Potential Loan Transfer and Contract Renewal Talks

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
Chelsea’s young prodigy, Ian Maatsen, may potentially be put up for loan in the ongoing transfer window. Despite featuring in 15 matches for Chelsea this season, the club is considering loaning him out to offer the player more regular first-team football. Last season, Maatsen had a stint at Burnley, and there is a possibility he might be going back there for the remainder half of the current season.

Chelsea’s FIFA Limit for Loaned-Out Players and a Potential Exception

Chelsea has already loaned out seven players, the maximum limit set by FIFA for clubs. However, there’s a potential exception due to Maatsen’s age – he’s under 21. This age factor might allow the club to proceed with his loan transfer, offering the player a chance to gain more experience and exposure.

Interest from Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund has shown an interest in acquiring Maatsen, and discussions regarding a potential loan transfer have been held. Although Dortmund has not met the asking price of around £30m, negotiations are still in progress. Dortmund remains optimistic about the deal, whether it’s a loan deal or a permanent move. They currently sit fifth in the Bundesliga, and Maatsen’s addition could potentially bolster their squad.

Negotiations for Contract Renewal

Parallel to the loan discussions, Chelsea is engaged in talks to renew Maatsen’s contract. The player, who has primarily been used as a winger despite being a left-back, has had limited playing time under the club’s new manager, Mauricio Pochettino. With Ben Chilwell set to return from injury, Maatsen’s playing time at Chelsea is expected to decrease further. The ongoing negotiations for a new contract, coupled with the potential loan transfer, make for an interesting situation to watch in the coming weeks.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

