Ian Humphreys Voices Concerns About Leinster Rugby’s Form Ahead of New Year’s Day Clash

In an intriguing turn of events, former Ulster fly-half Ian Humphreys has voiced concerns about the current form of Leinster Rugby, the leaders of the United Rugby Championship, as they prepare for the New Year’s Day clash. While Leinster tops the league table, Humphreys underscored several factors that could potentially be influencing their performance this season.

Factors Impacting Leinster’s Performance

Among the factors highlighted by Humphreys are the departure of Stuart Lancaster, the absence of coaches due to the World Cup, and the lack of star player Johnny Sexton. These elements, according to Humphreys, may have contributed to Leinster not playing up to their usual high standards.

Ulster’s Positive Momentum

Meanwhile, Ulster is entering the game on a high, following consecutive victories over Racing 92 and Connacht. Under the guidance of coach Dan McFarland, Ulster has named a strong squad to face Leinster, with influential players Rob Herring and Billy Burns making a comeback after injuries.

Ulster’s Strategy and Humphreys’ Optimism

Humphreys contended that Ulster’s recent poor streak, which was redeemed by a win against Racing, was not as severe as it seemed. He argued that small margins often determine outcomes at the elite level of rugby. Moreover, Humphreys expressed hope that Ulster’s strategy of rotating players and giving them rest periods would yield positive results towards the season’s conclusion. This is a sharp contrast to the previous season, where the team seemed worn out.