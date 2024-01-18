HYX Continues to Clothe IOC with Formal Uniforms for Upcoming Olympics

The Hengyuanxiang Group (HYX), a preeminent textile company originating from Shanghai, will extend its relationship with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) by providing the official formal uniforms for the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympics and the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. The continuation of this partnership was announced during a meeting held in Gangneung, South Korea, between IOC President Thomas Bach, HYX founder Liu Ruiqi, and President Chen Zhongwei.

IOC and HYX: A Continued Partnership

Thomas Bach expressed his contentment with the previous collaborations of HYX at the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympics. He conveyed his eagerness towards the future sporting events. He noted that the quality and design of the formal uniforms provided by HYX have always been top-notch, reflecting the prestige and dignity of the IOC.

HYX's Commitment to Sports

HYX, established in 1927, has a rich history of supporting sports events. It has sponsored the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and 2022, partnered with the Chinese Olympic Committee, and supplied the IOC with formal attires. HYX Founder, Liu Ruiqi, regarded the opportunity to extend this partnership as a great honor for his company. He expressed hope for the longevity of this collaboration, affirming his company's commitment to enhancing the image and professionalism of sports administrators and members through well-tailored formal uniforms.

The Impact of the Partnership

The partnership between the IOC and HYX not only solidifies the brand's image in the global sports industry but also provides a platform for HYX to showcase its craftsmanship and dedication to quality. The alliance also symbolizes the growing influence of Chinese companies in the international sports industry. The union is a testament to the positive, lasting relationships that can be built between international organizations and corporations that share mutual objectives.