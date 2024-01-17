Hyundai Motorsport Dominates Early Stages of Ypres Rally in 2024 WRC

Hyundai Motorsport is making waves in the 2024 World Rally Championship (WRC), with a strong start during the initial four stages of the Ypres Rally. Home favourite Thierry Neuville is currently leading the pack, with teammates Craig Breen and Ott Tänak in hot pursuit. This trifecta dominance by Hyundai comes amidst challenges faced by their competitors, particularly M-Sport, which lost two cars due to an accident and a track start.

Hyundai's Strategy for Success

Hyundai has significantly improved the performance and reliability of their i20 N Rally1 Hybrid, with notable upgrades in weight reduction and exhaust systems. The team's confidence in their refreshed driver lineup, led by Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak, is palpable as they launch their pursuit of their maiden drivers' championship title.

Challenges for the Competition

Toyota's Sébastien Ogier experienced a setback with a puncture, while teammates Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanperä are trailing in fourth and fifth places, respectively. Sébastien Ogier's choice to diverge from the popular Pirelli hard compound tires may be a contributing factor to his current standing. This rally is proving crucial in the WRC drivers' and constructors' title race, with Hyundai and Toyota battling for dominance.

Performances in Other Categories

Aside from the main event, the rally has also witnessed commendable performances from WRC2 and WRC3 category leaders, Teemu Suninen and Yohan Rossel, respectively. Jon Armstrong has also made a strong start in the Junior World Rally Championship (JWRC) category.

Hyundai's strong performance in the Ypres Rally is a testament to their determination to break Toyota's winning streak and establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the WRC. With a robust plan for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, Hyundai Motorsport is indeed the team to watch.