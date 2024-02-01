Hyundai and Rogers Gear Up for NHL All-Star Weekend with New Campaigns

In a vibrant fusion of sport and commerce, the National Hockey League's famed All-Star Weekend is set to take center stage, featuring fresh advertising campaigns from leading brands Hyundai Canada and Rogers. As the sporting world turns its gaze to the high-octane hockey festivities, the brands are making concerted efforts to connect with fans, leveraging the popularity of the sport and its stars.

Hyundai's All-Star Strategy

The NHL's Official Automotive Partner in Canada, Hyundai, is launching a captivating 30-second commercial, aptly named "Marty for the Win." The ad spotlights 9-time NHL All-Star Martin Brodeur, extolling the reliability of the Hyundai Tucson equipped with HTRAC All-Wheel Drive. Moreover, the All-Star Weekend will feature the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair, a sprawling 300,000 square-foot event at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building. From February 1-4, fans will be immersed in a hockey-themed extravaganza, a testament to Hyundai's commitment to the sport and its fans.

Rogers' Play with NHL Stars

Simultaneously, Rogers, the All-Star Game's title sponsor in Canada, is set to air an intriguing commercial featuring NHL players Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Darryl Sittler. This move further highlights the brand's connection with hockey, solidifying its presence in the minds of millions of fans.

Fan Fair: A Festival of Hockey

The Hyundai NHL Fan Fair is more than a mere exhibition; it's a full-blown celebration of hockey. Hyundai will showcase a range of its latest models, including the all-new Kona, Ioniq electric vehicles, and the 2024 Santa Fe Hybrid NHL Edition. Each model will be adorned in vibrant NHL All-Star graphics, transforming them into rolling billboards of the brand's commitment to the sport. Hyundai is also sponsoring the attendance of 400 diverse youth hockey players and will honor significant contributors to hockey through a Hockey Drivers Recognition Wall and nominations for the Willie O'Ree Community Hero award.

Brands Join the Hockey Celebration

The NHL All-Star Weekend will also see participation from other renowned brands such as Tylenol, Canadian Tire, Cheetos, Chipotle, Great Clips, KitKat, Molson, and Scotiabank. Tylenol, for instance, is offering a "Score Against Pain" interactive exhibit, providing fans with a chance to win coveted NHL tickets. The NHL Mascot Showdown, presented by Upper Deck, and the NHL All-Star Future Goals Kids Day, presented by SAP, are other highlights, making the Fan Fair a must-visit event for every hockey enthusiast.