Hythe Town FC’s Valiant Performance in FA Trophy Ends with Defeat to Chorley FC

In a display of resilience and determination, Chorley FC overturned an early setback to clinch a 2-1 victory against Hythe Town FC, advancing to the next round of the Isuzu FA Trophy. The match, staged at Reachfields, saw the home team give a commendable performance despite falling short of victory.

Early Lead and a Strong Fightback

Hythe’s striker, Jake Embery, marked his eighth successful scoring attempt of the season, providing his team with an early lead. However, Chorley’s Jack Hazlehurst retaliated with an equalizer just before the half-time whistle. The comeback was sealed with a winning goal from Jack Sampson, capitalizing on a free-kick opportunity.

Praise and Optimism from Hythe’s Management

Despite the loss, Hythe’s manager, Steve Watt, lauded his team’s performance against an adversary positioned 52 places above them in the non-league pyramid. Watt, known for instilling a strong work ethic within his players, urged them to channel the experience into fuel for success in the upcoming Isthmian South East play-offs.

Strong Support and a Promising Future

Hythe’s spirited play in the historical tournament run attracted a sizable home crowd of 730, underlining the community’s staunch support. With games in hand, Watt remains hopeful about Hythe’s prospects, believing that their performance against Chorley stands as proof of their ability to compete against higher-tier teams.