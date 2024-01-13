en English
India

Hyderabad Triumphs in Cricket and Cycling; SAI to Conduct Trials

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:34 pm EST
In a recent demonstration of cricketing prowess, the Hyderabad team clinched a decisive 10-wicket victory over Arunachal Pradesh in the BCCI senior women’s one-day tournament. The match was held at the Jamia Millia Islamia ground in New Delhi. The spotlight was on VM Kavya, who with a remarkable performance, took six wickets for a mere nine runs. This led to Arunachal Pradesh being bowled out for an abysmal 34 runs. Hyderabad easily chased down the target, scoring 35 runs without losing a wicket within five overs. Y Trisha Poojitha‘s performance stood out with her unbeaten 31 runs.

Telangana Cyclists Triumph at National Championship

In another sport, the National road cycling championship in Karnataka saw Telangana cyclists bagging two medals. Chirayush Patwardan secured a silver medal, while Aashirwad Saxena brought home a bronze, both in the U-18 80 km mass start event. The State cycle team, guided by B Vijay Bhasker Reddy, Venkat Narsaiah, Diwakar Rao, and Pandu Jadhav, was congratulated for their exceptional performance.

Victory for Hyderabad Eagles in Women’s Deaf Premier League

The Hyderabad Eagles emerged as champions in the IDCA’s first T10 women’s deaf premier league, defeating UP Warriors by five wickets. The event was supported by the Serum Institute of India and acknowledged by Catherine Barnes from the British Deputy high commission. It saw numerous individual recognitions such as best fielder and woman of the series.

Sports Authority of India to Conduct Trials

In an upcoming event, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will conduct trials to select participants for the state-level Khelo India centre in Hyderabad. The trials are scheduled for January 30 and 31, and will cover sports such as hockey, archery, athletics, kabaddi, and gymnastics.

SBI Hyderabad Announces Hockey Team Lineup

In hockey news, the SBI Hyderabad circle hockey team announced its lineup for the All-India inter-circle hockey tournament. The team will be led by captain Jude Lazarus.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

