Hyderabad Runners' Club Run 2024: A Celebration of Community, Endurance, and Shared Joy

Imagine a crisp Sunday morning at the University of Hyderabad, where the air buzzes with anticipation and the greenery stands witness to an event that's more than just a run. On the 18th of February, 2024, the Hyderabad Runners' Club Run unfolded its 15th annual marathon, painting the campus with the strides of around 2000 participants from the twin cities. It wasn't merely about the distance; it was a celebration of community, endurance, and the shared joy of running.

Advertisment

A Run for Everyone

The event featured two primary categories: a 10 km race and a Half Marathon (21.1 Km), making it an inclusive arena for both seasoned marathoners and enthusiastic beginners. Emphasized as the first fully supported half marathon event in Hyderabad, its unique no-frills approach focused on the essence of running, devoid of any commercial distractions. The serene, traffic-free route within the university premises offered a lush backdrop, creating an ideal environment for families to come together and for diverse participation to thrive.

Community and Commitment

Advertisment

Preparation for this grand event started well in advance with the Kouch 25k training program, conducted across 26 locations with 560 participants gearing up for the big day. This rigorous training culminated on the race day, with every runner's spirit in sync with the event's ethos. The run was flagged off by notable dignitaries including P. Tukaram, M. Ramesh Reddy IPS, and Dr G. Vineet DCP, marking the start of a memorable day. Care Hospitals ensured the safety of all by providing emergency medical support, underscoring the community's well-being as the top priority.

Champions of the Day

The race saw fierce competition but also camaraderie and sportsmanship. Avik Pal and Neliswe Gcinile led the pack, winning the Half Marathon in their respective categories. The 10Km race was dominated by Surendra Paravada and Soujanya Gudala, who emerged victorious amidst cheers and applause. T G. Srikanth, Arun Kumar Kaliappan, and Ajit Mishra felicitated the top 3 runners of each category, celebrating their achievements and the spirit of the Hyderabad Runners' Club Run. It was a testament to the months of preparation, determination, and the collective effort of every participant and organizer involved.

The Hyderabad Runners' Club Run 2024 transcended the conventional boundaries of a marathon event. It was a vibrant testament to the power of community, the thrill of the run, and the beauty of pushing human limits. With each step taken on the University of Hyderabad's campus, participants didn't just cover distance; they fostered bonds, nurtured health, and contributed to a legacy that will inspire many more to lace up and hit the ground running in the years to come.