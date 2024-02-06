Hyderabad Chosen to Host FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Between India and Kuwait

The city of Hyderabad, a bustling metropolis known for its rich history and burgeoning IT sector, is set to play host to a pivotal FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match between India and Kuwait on June 6, 2024. This significant announcement was confirmed by Dr. K.T. Mahi, the chairman of the Telangana Football Association (TFA).

Boost to Local Football Scene

The selection of Hyderabad as the host city is expected to provide a substantial boost to the local football scene. The city, which has a growing passion for the sport, will have the opportunity to witness a high-stakes international match firsthand. This fixture is not only significant for the World Cup qualifiers but also serves as a qualifier for the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

India's Position in the Qualifiers

As it stands, India currently holds the third position in their group. The top two teams from each group will secure direct qualification for the Asian Cup and will advance further in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. However, teams finishing third or fourth still have a chance to qualify for the Asian Cup through a third round of qualifying.

Key Figures Behind the Announcement

Dr. Mahi, in his announcement, credited the support and positive responses from the Chief Minister of Telangana and Mr. G.P. Palguna, TFA secretary, as instrumental in securing the event. He also expressed gratitude to the All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey for entrusting the TFA with the opportunity to host the match.