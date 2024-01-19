Hurling for Heart: Tipperary and Limerick to Play Charity Match for Dillon Quirke Foundation

In a testament to the power of sport and solidarity, the hurling teams of Tipperary and Limerick are slated to face off in a pivotal charity match on January 28th at 2 pm. The location: the iconic FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles. This much-anticipated event serves a cause of paramount importance, with all proceeds feeding into the life-saving mission of the Dillon Quirke Foundation.

A Game with Heart

The Dillon Quirke Foundation, named after a young man whose life was tragically cut short, has a singular mission: Combat Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS). This silent killer is responsible for approximately 100 untimely youth deaths in Ireland each year. The foundation's strategy is preventive, seeking to forestall such tragedies through cardiac screenings for young athletes, particularly those between the ages of 12 and 18. The objective for 2024: Screen 5,000 young individuals.

A Showdown for a Cause

As the cusp of the Allianz hurling league season approaches, this charity match is expected to draw substantial attention. Team managers Liam Cahill of Tipperary and John Kiely of Limerick are anticipated to field formidable teams, featuring a wealth of renowned players. This thrilling face-off is not just about the sport; it's about rallying together for a cause that touches the heart literally and metaphorically.

Join the Cause

Adult tickets for the match are being sold at €20, with under-16s granted free entry when accompanied by an adult. For those unable to physically attend, the event will be broadcast live, providing an opportunity to be part of this remarkable sporting event from the comfort of home. Supporters worldwide can also contribute to the cause directly by donating to the Dillon Quirke Foundation online. The ultimate goal: mandatory heart screening for all young sports athletes in Ireland. It's a vision that underscores the power of sport, community, and heart—both on and off the field.