Hunt and McCarthy Gear Up for 2024 SSE Renewables Round Ireland Race with Cinnamon Girl

Sam Hunt and Cian McCarthy, the dynamic duo from Kinsale Yacht Club, are gearing up for the 2024 SSE Renewables Round Ireland Race with their formidable Sunfast 3300 yacht, Cinnamon Girl. This announcement comes on the heels of their impressive doublehanded performance in the previous year, where they clinched the eighth spot overall and secured second place in the Two-Handed class.

As of February 8, 2024, the highly anticipated race has already garnered nine entries, with Cinnamon Girl being one of the three Sunfast 3300 yachts. The other two contenders in this category are Alan Crichton's Aqua Marine from Solway Yacht Club and Richard Elliott's Bug from Salcombe Yacht Club.

A Proven Track Record and Promising Future

Before embarking on the Round Ireland Race, Cinnamon Girl will participate in the Inistearacht Race, a grueling 240-mile offshore event along the south coast. Hunt and McCarthy have a history of success in this race, having previously claimed victory in it.

Their recent participation in the Sydney-Hobart Race aboard a chartered Australian boat has further honed their skills and endurance. They will be sharing their experiences and insights from this challenging race with the members of the Irish Cruiser Racing Association (ICRA) at an upcoming conference in Dun Laoghaire.

The Sunfast 3300: A Game Changer

The Sunfast 3300 has proven to be a game changer in the world of offshore racing. Its innovative design and exceptional performance have made it a popular choice among seasoned sailors like Hunt and McCarthy. The growing number of Sunfast 3300 entries in the Round Ireland Race is a testament to its increasing popularity and success.

Alan Crichton, the owner of Aqua Marine, expressed his enthusiasm for the race and the competition. "The Sunfast 3300 is a fantastic boat, and I'm looking forward to racing against Cinnamon Girl and Bug. It's going to be a tough competition, but that's what makes it exciting."

Preparing for the Ultimate Challenge

As Hunt and McCarthy prepare for the Round Ireland Race, they are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for success. Their rigorous training schedule, combined with their experience and the performance capabilities of Cinnamon Girl, make them a strong contender in the race.

"We're confident in our abilities and the boat's performance," said Hunt. "But we also know that anything can happen during the race. We're taking nothing for granted and preparing for every possible scenario."

McCarthy echoed Hunt's sentiments, adding, "The Round Ireland Race is one of the toughest offshore races out there. It's a true test of endurance, skill, and determination. We're ready for the challenge."

As Hunt and McCarthy set their sights on the 2024 SSE Renewables Round Ireland Race, the world of offshore sailing watches with bated breath. With their proven track record, formidable yacht, and unwavering determination, they are poised to make waves in the world of competitive sailing.

The countdown to the race has begun, and the stage is set for an epic showdown on the high seas. The Sunfast 3300 yachts are ready to battle it out, and Cinnamon Girl, with Hunt and McCarthy at the helm, is a force to be reckoned with.

In the end, only one team can emerge victorious. But regardless of the outcome, one thing is certain: the 2024 SSE Renewables Round Ireland Race will be a thrilling spectacle of skill, endurance, and the indomitable human spirit.

As the sun sets on the Irish coast and the waves crash against the shore, the sailors prepare for the ultimate challenge. The race is on, and the world waits in anticipation for the triumphs and tribulations that lie ahead.