Hunslet ARLFC's David and Goliath Encounter: Taking on Wakefield Trinity in the Betfred Challenge Cup

A David and Goliath encounter is on the horizon as Hunslet ARLFC, a community club from Leeds, prepares to face off against Wakefield Trinity in the fourth round of the Betfred Challenge Cup. This highly anticipated match is scheduled for Sunday 25th February at DIY Kitchens Stadium, Belle Vue.

From Lock Lane to Wakefield Trinity: Hunslet's Triumphant Journey

Fresh from their resounding 46-6 victory over Lock Lane, Hunslet ARLFC, the current NCL Premier champions, are all set to take on Super League side Wakefield Trinity. The team's exceptional performance against Lock Lane was highlighted by winger Tyler Dargan, who scored an impressive four tries.

A Golden Opportunity for Hunslet ARLFC

This upcoming match against Wakefield Trinity presents a significant financial opportunity for Hunslet ARLFC. With Wakefield Trinity's new main stand now open, this will be their first competitive game in front of it. The admission prices have been set at £12.50 for adults and £5 for juniors, and Hunslet will receive half of the proceeds from the game.

The Community Rallies Behind Hunslet ARLFC

The Leeds community is rallying behind Hunslet ARLFC, eager to witness their local heroes take on the might of Wakefield Trinity. The excitement is palpable, with fans eagerly snapping up tickets for the match. However, it's important to note that this game is not covered by the 2024 Season Ticket.

As the countdown to the big game begins, Hunslet ARLFC is gearing up for the challenge. This David and Goliath encounter is not just a rugby league match; it's a testament to the indomitable spirit of a community club daring to dream big. With the support of their fans and the proceeds from the game, Hunslet ARLFC is poised to make history.

In the world of rugby league, where the roar of the crowd often drowns out the stories of struggle and ambition, Hunslet ARLFC's journey serves as a reminder that sometimes, it's the smaller teams that have the biggest stories to tell.