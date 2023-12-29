Human Collie’s Canine Agility Course Attempt: A Unique Blend of Human and Canine Agility

In a unique blend of human and canine agility, a man from Japan, popularly known as Toco the human collie, recently made headlines for his audacious attempt to navigate a canine agility course while clad in a realistic $14,000 dog costume. The video, which showcases Toco’s trials on the course, is a captivating demonstration of human mimicry of canine agility and strength.

The Agility Test

Toco’s attempt to clear a jump, manoeuvre through weave poles, and balance on the A-frame, however, ended up as an illustration of his need for substantial improvement. To compete in prestigious events like the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Toco would have to significantly elevate his agility skills.

Expert Opinions

Dog trainers consulted by The Post, including Brianne Farr, owner of Trinity Border Collies, and six-time national agility champion Andrea Samuels, offered mixed reviews. Farr acknowledged Toco’s correct entry into the weave poles but noted the importance of body awareness and conditioning exercises to enhance agility. Conversely, Samuels, while appreciating the effort, pointed out Toco’s physical shortcomings.

Room for Improvement

Despite the challenges, Farr believes that with dedicated training, Toco could improve his skills. This optimism is not without a hint of controversy. Previously, top collie breeders and dog show judges had criticized Toco’s physique in the costume, indicating a divide in perspectives. Yet, Toco continues to capture attention since his debut earlier this year, proving that his unique take on human-canine agility has resonated with audiences worldwide.