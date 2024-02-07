Hull Kingston Rovers Bracing for Season Opener Despite Player Setbacks

As the 2024 rugby season approaches, Hull Kingston Rovers are preparing to face the challenges that lie ahead. Key forward, Matty Storton will be sidelined for the initial rounds due to an elbow injury sustained in a friendly match against Leeds Rhinos. Storton, who has been instrumental since his transfer from Bradford Bulls in 2020, is expected to be out of action for four to six weeks. This setback follows his impressive performance in 25 games during Willie Peters' first year as head coach in 2023.

Other Absences and Anticipated Returns

Additional team absences include Reiss Butterworth, a fresh addition to the Robins, who will also miss the opening game against Hull FC due to a concussion. Kelepi Tanginoa, a recent signee from Wakefield Trinity, skipped the friendly match owing to a hamstring issue, but his return is anticipated for the Hull FC match. Matt Parcell, the team’s hooker, was absent for the final friendly on account of the birth of his first child.

While Joe Burgess, another new signee, is working hard to be match ready for the first round, Sam Luckley continues his recovery following an ankle surgery. Yet, despite these setbacks, Peters remains confident in his team selection, particularly the middles and bench, as shown in the pre-season trials.

The Upcoming Season

The forthcoming match at MKM Stadium marks the start of the 2024 season, with the Robins eager to replicate the previous year’s impressive start. Peters, in his second year as head coach, is emphasizing the importance of a victory in the first round, especially against Hull FC. In the face of adversity, the Hull Kingston Rovers are displaying a resilience that underscores the spirit of the sport.