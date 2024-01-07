en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Croatia

Hull City Eyeing Croatian Goalkeeper Ivor Pandur in Strategic Move

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Hull City Eyeing Croatian Goalkeeper Ivor Pandur in Strategic Move

As Hull City ventures into the January transfer window, it is set to make a strategic move by signing Croatian Under-21 international goalkeeper, Ivor Pandur. The 23-year-old, standing tall at 6″2′, has been a regular feature for Fortuna Sittard, having participated in all 16 Ere Divisie games this season. Having represented Croatia at various youth levels and as part of the squad for the European Championships last summer, Pandur’s latent talent is an addition that Hull City seeks to integrate into coach Liam Rosenior’s game plan.

Loaning Out Existing Goalkeepers

As Hull City advances in its negotiations with Fortuna Sittard, the potential transfer marks a significant juncture for the club’s existing goalkeepers, Thimothee Lo-Tutala and David Robson. Should the Croatian goalkeeper’s signing come to fruition, both Lo-Tutala and Robson may see themselves on loan, creating room for the new addition.

(Read Also: West Branch Triumphs in Basketball Game: A Promising Start to the Year)

Second Signing of The Transfer Window

In tandem with its negotiations for Ivor Pandur, Hull City is also finalizing its second signing of the transfer season – the seasoned 37-year-old striker, Billy Sharp. This move follows Sharp’s impactful debut, where he came off the bench to aid the club in securing a draw against Birmingham City in an FA Cup match. Sharp’s arrival echoes Hull City’s intent to bolster its attacking prowess, adding to the dynamism of the team.

(Read Also: Jacob Jones Leads Cherry Hill East to Victory with Career-High Performance)

Rosenior’s Excitement Over New Recruits

Coach Liam Rosenior has expressed his excitement over the impending signings. His enthusiasm stems from the belief that the club’s growth, coupled with its playing style, has become increasingly attractive to new players. Rosenior’s vision of integrating new talent into the existing system underlines his aim to steer Hull City towards a successful season.

Read More 

0
Croatia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Croatia

See more
18 hours ago
Croatian Islet Veliki Školj on Sale: A Unique Investment Opportunity
In a unique real estate proposition, the uninhabited Croatian islet of Veliki Školj, located in Maloston Bay near Dubrovnik, is on the market. With a ticket price set at 3.25 million euros, the islet spans an impressive 21,677 square meters, offering an intriguing canvas for a multitude of ventures. Island of Opportunities This hermitic haven,
Croatian Islet Veliki Školj on Sale: A Unique Investment Opportunity
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
2 days ago
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29
2 days ago
Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29
Rimac Pushes EV Innovation with Electricity-Generating Liquid Fuels
21 hours ago
Rimac Pushes EV Innovation with Electricity-Generating Liquid Fuels
Osijek: Europe's Death Trap for Heat-Related Fatalities
1 day ago
Osijek: Europe's Death Trap for Heat-Related Fatalities
World Food Programme to Assist Zimbabweans Amid Drought; North Korean Missiles Used in Ukraine
2 days ago
World Food Programme to Assist Zimbabweans Amid Drought; North Korean Missiles Used in Ukraine
Latest Headlines
World News
Toronto Maple Leafs' California Sweep: Spotlight on Nylander's Performance Amid Contract Year
24 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs' California Sweep: Spotlight on Nylander's Performance Amid Contract Year
Cinnamon: An Ancient Spice with Modern Health Benefits
1 min
Cinnamon: An Ancient Spice with Modern Health Benefits
Chile Women's Hockey Team Eyes Historic First Olympic Berth in Ranchi
3 mins
Chile Women's Hockey Team Eyes Historic First Olympic Berth in Ranchi
Sierra Canyon Triumphs over St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Rodney Guillory Elite Invitational
4 mins
Sierra Canyon Triumphs over St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Rodney Guillory Elite Invitational
India Prepares to Host England in Five-Match Test Cricket Series
5 mins
India Prepares to Host England in Five-Match Test Cricket Series
PSL All Stars Triumph over Stellenbosch FC: A Testament to Team Effort and Tactical Prowess
5 mins
PSL All Stars Triumph over Stellenbosch FC: A Testament to Team Effort and Tactical Prowess
Muzaffar Beigh Visits Late PDP Founder's Grave, Sparks Reconciliation Rumors
5 mins
Muzaffar Beigh Visits Late PDP Founder's Grave, Sparks Reconciliation Rumors
Nara Lokesh Calls Out Andhra Pradesh CM's 'Publicity Obsession' Amidst Rising Unemployment
7 mins
Nara Lokesh Calls Out Andhra Pradesh CM's 'Publicity Obsession' Amidst Rising Unemployment
Scotland's Vibrant and Eventful 2024: A Year Packed with Cultural, Sports, and Historical Events
7 mins
Scotland's Vibrant and Eventful 2024: A Year Packed with Cultural, Sports, and Historical Events
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
15 mins
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
1 hour
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
6 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app