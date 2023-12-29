en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Hugues Fabrice Zango: Burkina Faso’s Golden Beacon of Hope

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:32 am EST
Hugues Fabrice Zango: Burkina Faso’s Golden Beacon of Hope

In the heart of Europe, amidst the breathtaking architecture of Budapest, a new athletics champion was crowned. Hugues Fabrice Zango, the star athlete from Burkina Faso, soared to gold in the triple jump event at the World Athletics Championships 2023. With a stunning leap of 17.64 meters, Zango etched his name in history books, becoming Burkina Faso’s first-ever world champion in athletics.

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Turmoil

In a West African nation often making headlines for military coups and insurgent conflicts, Zango’s victory offered a much-needed glimmer of hope. He emerged as a beacon of inspiration, a testament to the resilient spirit of Burkina Faso. This sentiment was echoed by the nation, which honored Zango with its highest distinction, Officer of the Order of the Stallion—a recognition of his contribution to national pride.

An Extraordinary Journey of Athletic and Academic Pursuit

Zango’s path to athletic success is as unique as it is inspiring. As he trained for the triple jump and competed on the international stage, he simultaneously pursued a PhD in Electrical Engineering at Artois University in France. This dual dedication to academia and athletics speaks volumes about his commitment and discipline. Zango attributes his improved performance to his work with a psychologist since 2019, which has fortified his mental strength, a crucial aspect of his sporting success.

From Adversity to Triumph

Despite facing an injury in 2022, resulting in a silver medal finish, Zango’s focus never wavered. His unwavering determination culminated in his gold medal victory in 2023, an achievement that has resonated far beyond the stadium. Looking ahead, Zango envisions his achievements in sports and academia as catalysts to uplift his homeland. He hopes to leverage his expertise to contribute to Burkina Faso’s growth and development.

Setting Sights on Paris 2024

With his doctorate now complete, and a world champion title under his belt, Zango is setting his sights on the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. His aim—gold. As he prepares for this new challenge, an intriguing subplot is unfolding. His coach, Teddy Tamgho, a former world triple jump champion himself, is reportedly considering a comeback for the Paris Olympics. This sets the stage for a unique dynamic as they train together, bound by the shared pursuit of Olympic glory.

Zango’s remarkable journey stands as a testament to what can be achieved despite adversity. His story resonates deeply, offering a narrative of perseverance, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to one’s dreams. As Zango leaps towards the future, he carries with him the hopes and aspirations of Burkina Faso, embodying the enduring spirit of a nation.

0
Africa Education Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

By Salman Khan

Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations

By Salman Khan

Majority of Kenyans Believe Country is Heading in Wrong Direction, Survey Reveals

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Zimbabwe Showbiz 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Controversies, and Transformations

By Nitish Verma

Congo Presidential Election: Tshisekedi Nears Substantial Victory ...
@Africa · 33 mins
Congo Presidential Election: Tshisekedi Nears Substantial Victory ...
heart comment 0
Ethiopia Plunges into ‘Default’ Status: Fitch Downgrades Rating Following Missed Payment

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ethiopia Plunges into 'Default' Status: Fitch Downgrades Rating Following Missed Payment
Hip Hop Powerhouse Nasty C Set to Electrify Illusionz Club, Lilongwe

By Geeta Pillai

Hip Hop Powerhouse Nasty C Set to Electrify Illusionz Club, Lilongwe
Russia Reopens Embassy in Burkina Faso: A Renewed Interest in Africa

By Ebenezer Mensah

Russia Reopens Embassy in Burkina Faso: A Renewed Interest in Africa
Artist’s Vision Transforms Crime-ridden Johannesburg Park

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Artist's Vision Transforms Crime-ridden Johannesburg Park
Latest Headlines
World News
The Guardian in 2023: Upholding the Pillars of Investigative Journalism
1 min
The Guardian in 2023: Upholding the Pillars of Investigative Journalism
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
2 mins
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
4 mins
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
4 mins
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
5 mins
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
9 mins
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
10 mins
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
11 mins
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
12 mins
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app