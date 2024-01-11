en English
South Africa

Hugo Broos Stands by Bafana Bafana’s Mentality Despite Goalless Draw Against Lesotho

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
Hugo Broos Stands by Bafana Bafana's Mentality Despite Goalless Draw Against Lesotho

South Africa’s national football team, Bafana Bafana, recently faced a goalless draw against Lesotho in a preparatory match for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). The match, held behind closed doors at Lucas Moripe Stadium, highlighted the team’s need for sharper attacks. However, head coach Hugo Broos has chosen to focus on the positives arising from the situation.

Broos’ perspective on the draw

Hugo Broos, while acknowledging a desire for a win, expressed contentment with his team’s mentality. The coach called for calm, emphasizing that the outcome of this match would not affect Bafana Bafana’s performance in the forthcoming Afcon matches. The goalless draw against Lesotho, according to Broos, was neither bad nor good. Instead, it served as a barometer for the team’s preparation and mental toughness.

Signs of fatigue and the need for freshness

Broos attributed the lack of goals to his players’ evident fatigue. The lengthy season, coupled with the recent training camp in Stellenbosch, has taken a toll on the players. The coach emphasized the need for more freshness, which he believes will help the team step up their game and score goals. However, despite these challenges, he expressed satisfaction with the players’ mentality.

Preparation for Afcon

As the team’s focus shifts towards the upcoming Afcon, all players, including defender Mothobi Mvala who is recovering from a groin injury, are expected to contribute. Broos maintains an optimistic outlook for the tournament, expressing confidence that the match against Lesotho will not influence their performance at Afcon. The Bafana Bafana squad is now focused on preparing for their first game against Mali in Ivory Coast, promising a display of resilience and determination.

South Africa Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

