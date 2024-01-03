en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Huberdeau’s Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames’ Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Huberdeau’s Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames’ Victory

Jonathan Huberdeau of the Calgary Flames showed his mettle in a contest of will and talent when he scored his fifth goal of the year to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1, snapping an 18-game goalless streak. The game was evidence of the Flames’ tenacity and of Huberdeau’s indisputable role in the team’s victory.

A Crucial Breakthrough

Huberdeau’s goal came in the first period of the match, snapping an 18-game goal drought that had been looming over his performance. The goal not only broke his personal streak but turned the tides in favour of the Flames, setting them on the path to their second consecutive win. Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman also found the back of the net, bolstering the Flames’ scoreline. The team’s defensive play along with goaltender Jacob Markstrom’s 28 saves sealed the win against the Wild.

A Twist in the Tale

As the Flames basked in the glow of victory, a surprising detail emerged. Huberdeau credited the breakthrough to assistant coach Marc Savard, who had switched the tape on his stick to black. This unconventional strategy coincided with a resurgence in Huberdeau’s performance, highlighting the potential impact of subtle changes in overcoming performance challenges.

The Road Ahead

With the victory, the Flames improved their standing to 16-16-5, instilling hope for more consistent contributions from key players like Huberdeau and Mangiapane. Huberdeau’s return to form offers optimism for his performance in future games, and his game-winning goal could be seen as a symbol of a turning point in his season. As the Flames continue to navigate the season, each match becomes more crucial in their quest for success.

0
Canada Hockey Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CSA and CIRO Update Guidance on Client Focused Reforms

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Year of Change: Canada's Privacy Law Developments in 2023

By Sakchi Khandelwal

District of Elkford Announces 2024 Council Meeting Schedule with Virtual Option

By Sakchi Khandelwal

COP28 Outcomes: A Deep Dive into Implications for Global Businesses

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ottawa Courthouse Constable's Winter Clothing Drive for Released Priso ...
@Canada · 19 mins
Ottawa Courthouse Constable's Winter Clothing Drive for Released Priso ...
heart comment 0
Warm Weather Challenges Winterlude Festival’s Iconic Rideau Canal Skateway

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Warm Weather Challenges Winterlude Festival's Iconic Rideau Canal Skateway
2024: The UN Declares International Year of Camelids

By Sakchi Khandelwal

2024: The UN Declares International Year of Camelids
Canada’s Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
Concordia Stingers Hockey Team’s Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory

By Salman Khan

Concordia Stingers Hockey Team's Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory
Latest Headlines
World News
Springfield Sports in 2024: A New Generation of Athletes Emerges
14 seconds
Springfield Sports in 2024: A New Generation of Athletes Emerges
Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria
1 min
Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
2 mins
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
2 mins
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
Scotland's New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals
2 mins
Scotland's New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals
The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse
2 mins
The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse
TDP's Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation
3 mins
TDP's Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation
Rory McIlroy Acknowledges Regret Over Ryder Cup Confrontation
3 mins
Rory McIlroy Acknowledges Regret Over Ryder Cup Confrontation
CAA Showdown: Towson Tigers Clash with Monmouth Hawks in Evenly Matched Encounter
4 mins
CAA Showdown: Towson Tigers Clash with Monmouth Hawks in Evenly Matched Encounter
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
28 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app