Hsieh Su-wei Reclaims World No.1 in Doubles with Indian Wells Victory Alongside Mertens

Taiwanese tennis star Hsieh Su-wei, alongside her Belgian partner Elise Mertens, clinched the women's doubles title at the Indian Wells tournament, propelling Hsieh back to the top spot in the world rankings. The dynamic duo outmaneuvered their competitors, Storm Hunter of Australia and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, with a straight-set victory of 6-3, 6-4, marking a significant return to form for Hsieh after a hiatus from the tournament due to illness and injury.

The top-seeded team of Hsieh and Mertens displayed impeccable synergy and determination throughout the tournament, culminating in their triumph over the third-seeded pair.

Despite facing a challenging start with their serve broken in the initial game, they quickly regrouped, showcasing resilience and tactical superiority. Their ability to win 10 straight points in the first set and a decisive break in the ninth game of the second set underscored their dominance and chemistry on the court.

This victory not only marks Hsieh's return to the world No.1 spot in doubles but also adds to her illustrious career, which includes multiple Grand Slam titles. Hsieh and Mertens have previously triumphed together at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, establishing themselves as formidable forces in women's doubles.

Additionally, Hsieh's recent mixed doubles title at the Australian Open with Jan Zielinski highlights her versatility and skill across different formats of the game.