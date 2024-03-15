Hsieh Su-wei, Elise Mertens Clinch Finals Spot at BNP Paribas Open, Eye Title

Taipei, March 15 (CNA) - Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian partner Elise Mertens have made an impressive run to the finals of the women's doubles at the BNP Paribas Open, overcoming Nicole Melichar-Martinez of America and Ellen Perez of Australia with scores of 6-2, 7-6 (5). Their victory at Indian Wells propels them into a high-stakes final against the formidable duo of Storm Hunter and Katerina Siniakova.

Path to the Finals

The Taiwanese-Belgian pair, having won the Australian Open earlier in January, showcased their synergy and skill, especially in the first set by breaking their opponents' serve twice. The second set proved more challenging, with both teams tightly matched and extending the game to a tiebreaker. Hsieh and Mertens, demonstrating resilience and strategic play, secured their win, setting the stage for a thrilling final.

High Stakes in the Final

Seeded first at the tournament, Hsieh and Mertens are set to face the third-seeded duo of Storm Hunter and Katerina Siniakova. This matchup is particularly significant as Hsieh and Mertens previously topped Hunter and Siniakova in the semifinals of this year's Australian Open. A victory at Indian Wells would not only add another prestigious title to their collection but also potentially return Hsieh to the No. 1 ranking in women's doubles.

Historical Context and Implications

Hsieh is eyeing her fourth women's doubles title at Indian Wells, having triumphed in 2014, 2018, and 2021 with different partners. Her partnership with Mertens has proven particularly successful, as evidenced by their 2021 title win at this very tournament. As they prepare for the upcoming final, their synergy, experience, and past successes place them as formidable contenders, signaling a potentially historic win for Hsieh and a continuation of their impressive partnership.

As the BNP Paribas Open draws to a captivating close, the anticipation for the women's doubles final is palpable. Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens are not just playing for another title but are also setting sights on solidifying their legacy in the sport. Their journey to the final is a testament to their skill, determination, and the dynamic partnership that has taken them to the pinnacle of women's doubles tennis.