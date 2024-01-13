en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

HSBC Sevens Series Returns to Vancouver: A Boost for Rugby in Canada

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:51 am EST
HSBC Sevens Series Returns to Vancouver: A Boost for Rugby in Canada

The HSBC Sevens Series, a cherished international rugby sevens tournament, is slated to make a triumphant return to Vancouver in February. This marked move underlines the tournament’s significance in the progression and promotion of the sport within Canada. Men’s rugby sevens coach for Canada, Sean White, underscores the Vancouver leg’s crucial role in fostering new talent and spotlighting the sport’s expansion.

Laying the Foundation for Rugby’s Growth

The Vancouver event provides a platform for players to interact with fans, leaving indelible imprints and significantly influencing the Canadian rugby landscape. The team recently honed their skills in North Vancouver, B.C., in preparation for the imminent Perth Sevens, the third stop in the series. Amidst apprehensions surrounding the event’s continuity in the World Rugby calendar, Vancouver has successfully secured its place as one of the eight stops, hosting both men’s and women’s competitions.

Vancouver Native Phil Berna on Rugby’s Popularity

Phil Berna, a veteran of the team and a native of Vancouver, emphasizes the event’s instrumental role in augmenting rugby’s popularity. He nurtures a dream that it becomes a city highlight, akin to the celebrated Vancouver Canucks.

Canadian Teams’ Standings and Preparations

The Canadian men’s team currently holds the ninth position in the HSBC standings, thanks to their commendable performances in earlier tournaments. With their sights set on the Olympic qualifiers in June, the team’s focus lies in strategic gameplay and forging a style that instills pride in both players and fans. The Canadian women’s team is not far behind, standing fifth overall following robust performances in Cape Town and Dubai.

Draws for Perth Sevens

The article concludes by mentioning the pool draws for both the men’s and women’s Canadian teams for the Perth Sevens, the next stop in the HSBC Sevens Series.

0
Canada Rugby Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
6 mins ago
British Columbia Sees Surge in Bear Deaths, Calls for Conservation Officer Service Reform
In British Columbia, a stark rise in bear mortality rates, particularly among black bears, has instigated public outcry and calls for reform within the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS). The COS, charged with the protection and management of provincial wildlife, has been under increasing scrutiny due to its aggressive handling of bear encounters. Advocacy groups
British Columbia Sees Surge in Bear Deaths, Calls for Conservation Officer Service Reform
NXT Energy Closes Private Placement, Mork Capital to Increase Stake
3 hours ago
NXT Energy Closes Private Placement, Mork Capital to Increase Stake
Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024: A Major Hub for Mining Investment
3 hours ago
Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024: A Major Hub for Mining Investment
From Personal Struggle to Global Awareness: Cassidy Megan's Crusade Against Epilepsy
1 hour ago
From Personal Struggle to Global Awareness: Cassidy Megan's Crusade Against Epilepsy
St. John's Metrobus Sees Remarkable Rise in Ridership: Planning for the Future
1 hour ago
St. John's Metrobus Sees Remarkable Rise in Ridership: Planning for the Future
Regina Tragedy: Man's Plea for Help Ignored, Ends in Fatal Cold Exposure
2 hours ago
Regina Tragedy: Man's Plea for Help Ignored, Ends in Fatal Cold Exposure
Latest Headlines
World News
Xavi Hernandez Reveals Barcelona's Strategy Ahead of Spanish Super Cup Final
30 seconds
Xavi Hernandez Reveals Barcelona's Strategy Ahead of Spanish Super Cup Final
Cornelius Mweetwa Foresees More Challenges for Zambia's Opposition in 2024
33 seconds
Cornelius Mweetwa Foresees More Challenges for Zambia's Opposition in 2024
Asia All-Stars Clinch Victory in B.League All-Star Game; Australia Wins Cricket World Cup
38 seconds
Asia All-Stars Clinch Victory in B.League All-Star Game; Australia Wins Cricket World Cup
India Protests British High Commissioner's Visit to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
1 min
India Protests British High Commissioner's Visit to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
Panthers vs Eagles: A Sun Belt Showdown on the College Basketball Court
2 mins
Panthers vs Eagles: A Sun Belt Showdown on the College Basketball Court
Southern Utah Jaguars to Battle Florida A&M Rattlers in SWAC Showdown
2 mins
Southern Utah Jaguars to Battle Florida A&M Rattlers in SWAC Showdown
Eric Dier's Transfer to Bayern Munich: A New Chapter Begins Amid Humorous Fan Reactions
2 mins
Eric Dier's Transfer to Bayern Munich: A New Chapter Begins Amid Humorous Fan Reactions
From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido's Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence
3 mins
From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido's Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence
Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option
3 mins
Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app