HSBC Sevens Series Returns to Vancouver: A Boost for Rugby in Canada

The HSBC Sevens Series, a cherished international rugby sevens tournament, is slated to make a triumphant return to Vancouver in February. This marked move underlines the tournament’s significance in the progression and promotion of the sport within Canada. Men’s rugby sevens coach for Canada, Sean White, underscores the Vancouver leg’s crucial role in fostering new talent and spotlighting the sport’s expansion.

Laying the Foundation for Rugby’s Growth

The Vancouver event provides a platform for players to interact with fans, leaving indelible imprints and significantly influencing the Canadian rugby landscape. The team recently honed their skills in North Vancouver, B.C., in preparation for the imminent Perth Sevens, the third stop in the series. Amidst apprehensions surrounding the event’s continuity in the World Rugby calendar, Vancouver has successfully secured its place as one of the eight stops, hosting both men’s and women’s competitions.

Vancouver Native Phil Berna on Rugby’s Popularity

Phil Berna, a veteran of the team and a native of Vancouver, emphasizes the event’s instrumental role in augmenting rugby’s popularity. He nurtures a dream that it becomes a city highlight, akin to the celebrated Vancouver Canucks.

Canadian Teams’ Standings and Preparations

The Canadian men’s team currently holds the ninth position in the HSBC standings, thanks to their commendable performances in earlier tournaments. With their sights set on the Olympic qualifiers in June, the team’s focus lies in strategic gameplay and forging a style that instills pride in both players and fans. The Canadian women’s team is not far behind, standing fifth overall following robust performances in Cape Town and Dubai.

Draws for Perth Sevens

The article concludes by mentioning the pool draws for both the men’s and women’s Canadian teams for the Perth Sevens, the next stop in the HSBC Sevens Series.