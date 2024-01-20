HS Prannoy Falls to Shi Yu Qi in India Open Semi-Final: A Learning Experience

In a battle of wills, Indian badminton player HS Prannoy met former World No. 2 from China, Shi Yu Qi, in the semi-finals of the India Open 2024 Super 750 tournament. Prannoy, carrying the weight of a 2-5 head-to-head record, carried the fervor of his last victory against Shi from their encounter at the Swiss Open. The match, anticipated to be a nail-biter, saw Prannoy taking an early lead, much to the delight of the home crowd.

An Evenly Contested Game

The initial phase of the game saw both players bringing their best to the court, hitting winners and steering clear of unforced errors. The highlight of the match was a 37-shot rally, which Prannoy won with a signature backhand smash. The rally, a testament to both players' stamina and skill, equalized the scoreboard and swayed the momentum in favor of Prannoy.

A Shift in Momentum

However, a subsequent service error by Prannoy marked a turning point in the match. The error, seemingly insignificant at first, shifted the momentum towards Shi, who capitalized on it, securing the first game. The second game saw a visibly taxed Prannoy struggling to maintain pace. Despite his mental agility, his physical performance failed to match up, leading to his defeat with a score of 21-15, 21-5.

A Learning Opportunity

Prannoy, who recently recovered from the flu, acknowledged the need for better physical conditioning. He also criticized the scheduling of the matches, suggesting that late finishes hindered proper recovery. Despite the loss to Shi, who recently defeated top player Viktor Axelsen, Prannoy saw the match as a learning opportunity. He expressed the need to analyze Shi's game to prepare better for future encounters and apologized to fans for his semi-final performance.