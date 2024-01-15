Hrithik Roshan to Champion Prime Volleyball League as Brand Ambassador

On the eve of the third season of the Prime Volleyball League, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been unveiled as the brand ambassador. Recognized for his devotion to fitness and diet, Roshan’s association with the league is a harmonious alignment with his personal affinity towards sports. Roshan’s admiration for the physical dynamics of volleyball, in particular, has been well-documented.

Actor’s Enthusiasm for Volleyball

In his statement, Roshan disclosed his enthusiasm for the league and expressed his confidence in the potential of volleyball in India. He articulated his eagerness to help uncover new talent throughout the course of the league. His involvement is seen as a significant enhancement to the league and is expected to boost the sport’s popularity among the masses.

League’s Expansion and Viewership

The Prime Volleyball League is on an upward trajectory, now including nine teams with the recent addition of Delhi Toofans. The league has showcased substantial growth, with a notable increase in cumulative viewership from 133 million in its inaugural season to 206 million in its second season. The league’s matches, broadcast in multiple languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, are accessible on the Sony Sports Network, ensuring a diverse audience reach.

Digital Engagement and Upcoming Season

Furthermore, the league has made significant strides in digital engagement, amassing over 371 million impressions and 5 million fan interactions. The third season of the Prime Volleyball League, set to commence on February 15, promises to be a fascinating spectacle for volleyball enthusiasts and will be available for viewing on the Sony Sports Network.