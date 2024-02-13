Hrithik Roshan Becomes Brand Ambassador for RuPay Prime Volleyball League

Just two days before the kickoff of the third season of RuPay Prime Volleyball League, Baseline Ventures, the sports marketing and management agency behind the league, dropped a bombshell. The charismatic Bollywood superstar, Hrithik Roshan, will be joining as the Brand Ambassador, adding a touch of glitz and glamour to the already electrifying atmosphere.

Advertisment

A Star-Studded Announcement

The announcement came on February 13, 2024, with Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director of Baseline Ventures, expressing his excitement about Hrithik Roshan's involvement. "We are thrilled to have Hrithik Roshan on board as the Brand Ambassador for the RuPay Prime Volleyball League. His presence will undoubtedly add excitement and glamour to the league," Mishra said.

Hrithik Roshan, known for his versatile acting and captivating dance moves, shared his enthusiasm for being a part of the league. "I am truly excited to be a part of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League. I have always admired the visionary team behind it, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of volleyball in India," he stated.

Advertisment

Unveiling Aspirational Opportunities

The RuPay Prime Volleyball League, founded in 2021 by Baseline Ventures and five former franchise owners of the defunct Pro Volleyball, has come a long way in its mission to promote aspirational sporting opportunities for the youth of India. The league is structured similarly to the NBA and MLS, with team owners also being stakeholders.

The first edition of the league took place in 2022 with seven franchises, and since then, it has added one new franchise each year. The league has attracted interest from top businesses and organizations for partnerships and has a valuation of over $90 million. The league is recognized by the international governing body, FIVB, and has roped in 18 sponsors and partners for its third season.

Advertisment

Hrithik Roshan's association with the league is expected to bring more visibility and encourage young talents to take up volleyball. The partnership aims to discover new talents in volleyball and provide them with a platform to showcase their skills.

A League on the Rise

Despite the positive impact on players and the ecosystem, the RuPay Prime Volleyball League acknowledges the need to scale and penetrate further into grassroots India. The league has a long-term vision and understands that the breakeven period for franchises is close to six years.

Advertisment

With Hrithik Roshan joining as the Brand Ambassador, the league hopes to create a larger-than-life image and attract more fans. The live telecast of the matches on Sony Sports Network is also expected to boost viewership and popularity.

The RuPay Prime Volleyball League is all set to begin on February 15, 2024. With a star-studded announcement and a promising vision, the league is ready to serve an enthralling season of volleyball action.

As the countdown begins, the RuPay Prime Volleyball League, with Hrithik Roshan leading the charge, is gearing up to redefine the sports landscape in India and inspire a new generation of volleyball enthusiasts.

Advertisment

In a world where sports and entertainment often intersect, this collaboration between Bollywood and volleyball is a testament to the power of unity in diversity. As Hrithik Roshan said, "Together, we can create magic."

Key Points: