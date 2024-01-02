Howe Challenges Penalty Decisions Amid Newcastle’s Ongoing Struggles

In a highly contested Premier League match, Newcastle United suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool. Yet, the aftermath of the match was dominated not by Liverpool’s record-setting performance, but by the controversial penalty decisions that went against Newcastle. Eddie Howe, the head coach of Newcastle, expressed his disagreement with the penalties awarded by referee Anthony Taylor, particularly the second one which he deemed questionable.

Doubts Over Penalty Decisions

Howe’s discontent was evident as he questioned the validity of both penalties. He was especially critical of the second penalty awarded to Liverpool, arguing it should not have been given despite his goalkeeper Martin Dubravka accepting the decision. The debate over these calls has added to the growing concerns about the decision-making process and the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Premier League.

Newcastle’s Struggles Continue

The defeat against Liverpool marked Newcastle’s seventh loss in eight matches, a grim period that has been the worst for the team since the majority takeover by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund PIF. The team’s performance was noticeably affected by the absence of key players Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson due to injuries. Howe recognized the team’s current struggles but lauded their character and commitment, calling for a regaining of form.

