Sports

Howe Challenges Penalty Decisions Amid Newcastle’s Ongoing Struggles

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Howe Challenges Penalty Decisions Amid Newcastle’s Ongoing Struggles

In a highly contested Premier League match, Newcastle United suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool. Yet, the aftermath of the match was dominated not by Liverpool’s record-setting performance, but by the controversial penalty decisions that went against Newcastle. Eddie Howe, the head coach of Newcastle, expressed his disagreement with the penalties awarded by referee Anthony Taylor, particularly the second one which he deemed questionable.

Doubts Over Penalty Decisions

Howe’s discontent was evident as he questioned the validity of both penalties. He was especially critical of the second penalty awarded to Liverpool, arguing it should not have been given despite his goalkeeper Martin Dubravka accepting the decision. The debate over these calls has added to the growing concerns about the decision-making process and the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Premier League.

(Read Also: A Year in Retrospect: The Channel Islands’ Significant Moments of 2023)

Newcastle’s Struggles Continue

The defeat against Liverpool marked Newcastle’s seventh loss in eight matches, a grim period that has been the worst for the team since the majority takeover by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund PIF. The team’s performance was noticeably affected by the absence of key players Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson due to injuries. Howe recognized the team’s current struggles but lauded their character and commitment, calling for a regaining of form.

(Read Also: Global Events of 2024: BRICS Expansion, Elections, Sports, and Commemorations)

Osaka Returns to Tennis

In other sports news, tennis star Naomi Osaka marked her return to the sport with a victory against Tamara Korpatsch in the Brisbane International. After taking a break for mental health reasons and experiencing motherhood, Osaka’s win was a testament to her resilience. The four-time Grand Slam champion admitted to being nervous but was ultimately proud of her performance, appreciating the challenging match as a valuable preparation for the season ahead.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector.

